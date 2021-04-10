Illustration of the new welcome signage slated to be installed at two entrances to Campbellton after council approved Phase 1 of the Campbellton Neighbourhood Association’s beautification plan. Image from City of Campbell River Staff Report

Illustration of the new welcome signage slated to be installed at two entrances to Campbellton after council approved Phase 1 of the Campbellton Neighbourhood Association’s beautification plan. Image from City of Campbell River Staff Report

Campbellton to get new wayfinding, welcome signage

Phase two of the CNA’s beautification plan, already budgeted by the city, is a parkette at 19th Ave.

The Campbellton neighbourhood is about to start in on its latest revitalization and beautification plan that will see numerous projects popping up over the next few years.

At its most recent council meeting, the city approved the first phase of the work: wayfinding signage to help direct visitors to places of interest in the area. The Campbellton Neighbourhood Association (CNA) first pitched their current, phased plan in late 2019. The whole plan, once complete, includes the eventual construction of a new parkette where 19th Avenue meets the Campbell River and was approved to receive up to $107,000 from the city.

The Phase One portion of the project involves creating a cycling and walking route through the area, covering approximately 7.5 km of roads that connect to pre-existing trails such as Baikie Island/Raven Trails and Canyonview Trail, signage to direct people to various points of interest along their way as well as two large welcome signs.

“This has been a long project,” said Coun. Ron Kerr in putting forward the motion to approve the wayfinding portion of the project. “If you’ve read the whole thing you can see the amount of on-bike and on-foot work that’s gone into making this happen. I hope everyone will support it and I think it will be a fantastic addition to bike trails and recreation in the Campbellton area.”

The project did, in fact, get support from the rest of council, after a few small tweaks were made to the plan, including the removal of the Myrt Thompson Trail from the signage at the request of the Wei Wai Kum First Nation, which has expressed concerns with the level of upkeep the trail is receiving, causing concerns about safety.

It was also determined that the main entrance signage should have an acknowledgement that the trail system is on the traditional lands of the Laich-kwil-tach First Nations.

The wayfinding portion of the CNA’s plan will cost the city almost $53,000 of its previously-approved $107,000 for the plan in its entirety, leaving just over $54,000 for the creation of the 19th Avenue parkette.

An additional $5,500 will also need to be added to the Parks Department Budget during financial planning deliberations for the upkeep.

Campbell River

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Firefighters free workers trapped in freezer, after senior plows car through B.C. Walmart wall
Next story
Teach students coping skills to deal with anger during the pandemic: doctor

Just Posted

The inside of the Campbell River Community Centre gymnasium has been marked off in order to facilitate the public flowing through the clinic as they receive their COVID-19 vaccination. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell river Mirror
Leftover vaccines go into arms, not down the drain: Island Health

No unused COVID-19 vaccines are going to waste at the end of… Continue reading

Where urban and natural landscapes meet can be a very interesting place. The Museum at Campbell River and Greenways Land Trust are hosting a talk on Earth Day on that topic. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Where urban and natural meet

Earth Day talk looks at urban biodiversity

Ryan Rasmussen goes on a training run on Quadra Island. Photo supplied.
Quadra Island man to run 160 km to raise funds for alternative cancer care

‘I feel like I need to be in pain to raise the money… I can’t do something that’s easy’ — Ryan Rasmussen

Restaurant patrons enjoy the weather on a patio in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. The province has suspended indoor dining at restaurants and pubs until at least April 19 in B.C. due to a spike in COVID-19 numbers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. sets new COVID-19 daily record with 1,293 cases Thursday

New order allows workplace closures when infections found

Ali Ellsworth is passionate about doing her part for Mother Earth and can be seen eagerly and happily cleaning up garbage around her Holm Road neighborhood, on a regular basis. She is a contestant in the Second Annual Small Planet Clean-up . Photo contributed
Ali does her part for Mother Earth by cleaning up around her neighbourhood

The Small Planet Energy team are thrilled to introduce you to a… Continue reading

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Premier John Horgan describe vaccine rollout at the legislature, March 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
1,262 more COVID-19 infections in B.C. Friday, 9,574 active cases

Province’s mass vaccination reaches one million people

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Librarian Katie Burns with the Fraser Valley Regional Libraries poses for a photo in Chilliwack on June 18, 2019. Monday, April 12, 2021 is Library Workers’ Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of April 11 to 17

Library Workers Day, That Sucks! Day, and Wear Your Pyjamas to Work Day are all coming up this week

Saanich Fire Department on the scene after a car crashed into the Walmart in Uptown. (Photo courtesy Dan Wood)
Firefighters free workers trapped in freezer, after senior plows car through B.C. Walmart wall

Driver rammed through wall, 20 feet into Saanich store

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man suspected of being involved in a stabbing. (Photo submitted)
Nanaimo RCMP trying to identify stabbing suspect who wielded rusty knife

Stabbing followed argument between two men at Port Place Shopping Centre April 1

A man wears a face mask past the emergency department of the Vancouver General Hospital. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Calls for stricter action in B.C. as COVID-19 variants projected to climb

Jens von Bergmann says the province has taken a ‘wait and see’ approach when early action is needed

Vancouver’s park board general manager issued a new order Friday restricting tents and other temporary structures from being set up in Strathcona Park after April 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Vancouver park board issues order to restrict tents in Strathcona Park

The order issued Friday restricted tents and other temporary structures from being set up after April 30

Vancouver Canucks general manager Jim Benning says the players who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 are recovering and the team still intends to play a 56-game season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks players ‘mostly on the other side’ of COVID outbreak: general manager

The athletes have had a “whole range” of COVID-19 symptoms, said team physician Dr. Jim Bovard, but no one has needed to be hospitalized

Police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday, April 8 while sitting in a car in Vancouver. (Black Press files)
Man shot in Vancouver while sitting in a parked car: police

The victim is currently in critical condition. Police say no arrests have been made.

Most Read