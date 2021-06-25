Introducing Morning News Alerts for the Campbell River area.

campbellrivermirror.com launches newsletters, right to your inbox

Sign up today for Morning News Alert

Finding it challenging to keep up with the latest news?

The Campbell River Mirror has launched newsletters filled with top stories and important headlines, delivered right to your inbox.

The newsletter is currently sent out each morning, Monday to Saturday, at 6 a.m. and features the latest news stories.

Do you want to be the first to know about what is happening in your community? Do you want to have something to talk about over morning coffee? Then the Morning News Alert is the thing for you.

Signing up is easy, just go to campbellrivermirror.com/newsletters  

We are always looking for more great local stories. If you have a news tip or story idea, send us an email at editor@campbellrivermirror.com or submit information here.

