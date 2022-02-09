Campbell River’s Winter GoByBike Week this week

Even though it might be a bit cold and drizzly outside, it’s still a perfect time for a bike ride. Maybe just don’t forget your lights.

This week, Feb. 7 to 13, is Winter GoByBike Week, an opportunity for Campbell River residents to hit the road (or trail).

“You think it is cold but once you get going there is nothing like riding in the crisp winter air,” said committee member Linda Nagle. “We’re encouraging people to hop on their bikes again this winter and keep on cycling.”

After registering online (for free!), participants can track their kilometers to find how many kilograms of greenhouse gases can be saved by riding your bike year-round.

McDonald’s is partnering with Go by Bike Campbell River to host a physically-distanced “Ride Through” celebration station at Rotary Beach Park on Feb. 12, from 10 a.m. until noon. Riders can visit for a free coffee to warm up. The first 60 riders who visit the Ride Through will receive Campbell River Go By Bike buffs. COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place.

For more details watch the Go by Bike Campbell River Facebook page and website, or contact the committee at biketoworkcr@gmail.com.

