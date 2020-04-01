Campbell River’s Seawalk, trails still open but proper social distancing urged

Campbell River’s Seawalk and other popular trails remain open but the City of Campbell River reminds users to practice proper social distancing while doing so. Photo by Alistair Taylor - Campbell River Mirror

The city is reminding residents that popular walking trails like the Seawalk and Dick Murphy Park are still open to use, just practice proper social distancing while doing so.

With COVID-19 keeping people away from work and school, and pleasant spring weather calling us outdoors, the City of Campbell River is reminding everyone how to safely use trails and greenspace.

In line with provincial public health orders, the city has closed parks that include playground equipment, sports fields and courts, the off-leash dog park and all parks furniture (benches, picnic tables). These facilities are closed to reduce gathering and access to activities and equipment with commonly touched surfaces that can contribute to spreading the virus. The public is asked to not remove signs posted in these areas.

What kind of outdoor activities are allowed?

· People are still permitted to go outdoors, especially for walks and bike rides – provided they are not required to stay home due to illness or potential exposure to the virus (see more information below).

· Pathways such as the Seawalk, Dick Murphy Park walkway and trails on Baikie Island may be used – while maintaining required physical distance (two metres, six feet) from anyone who is not a member of the same household.

Most public washroom facilities are closed at this time because the city has limited resources available to manage these in accordance with public health orders to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. The city recognizes that this service is in high demand, and people taking walks are advised to walk near home and avoid public spaces as much as possible. Washrooms and drinking water are available near Spirit Square.

“It is heartening to know that most people are doing the right thing, both at work and in their personal lives, and this must continue,” says Mayor Andy Adams. “The Provincial Health Officer has been clear that following the directives will make the crucial difference in keeping each other safe, and we must remain vigilant. We must keep up our efforts and all do our part to limit the impact of this virus.

“And please, we know people miss getting together and socializing, but now is not the time for hanging out with groups of friends or holding parties because these greatly increase the risk for spreading the virus. Please be patient and hold off for now. We will have so much to celebrate once we get through this,” the Mayor adds.

Public health requirements for everyone include:

· Frequent handwashing, maintaining at least two metres (six feet) physical distance from people who are not members of your household

· People returning from traveling outside Canada must be quarantined for 14 days.

· People who are sick must stay home.

· People who are not required to be in quarantine are to stay home as much as possible.

· Shop in moderation for essential goods and services – and with required physical distance.

How to report concerns

· For general inquiries about City services, email info@campbellriver.ca or call 250-286-4033.

· Report crime to the RCMP detachment at 250-286-6221

