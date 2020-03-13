Campbell River’s major sports and entertainment players take COVID-19 precautions

Jesse Roper put on an amazing show once again at the Tidemark Theatre last year. Live music in a venue like this will be absent from the Campbell River scene until April 30. File photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

Two major local entertainment organizations are cancelling or suspending their schedules due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Campbell River Storm and the VIJHL is suspending the rest of their season and the Tidemark Theatre is rescheduling or postponing performances set for March 13 to April 30.

The Storm, which was about to begin its second round of playoffs, issued a statement yesterday saying, “In light of ongoing developments in regards to the COVID-19 virus, BC Hockey and its membership (including the VIJHL) has suspended all organized games for the remainder of the season.

“While we appreciate the impact this has on every team affected, we must and have, placed the health of everyone as our top priority.

“The Campbell River Storm wish to thank all of our fans, corporate partners, the SRD and the City of Campbell River for your incredible support this season. We, like you, are disappointed that the team cannot continue its pursuit of another championship, but the health and safety of all the players throughout the league is our number one concern.

“Should anything change in this status, we will make an announcement. In the meantime, please follow all recommended health precautions to take care of you and yours.”

The Tidemark Theatre Society, which operates Campbell River’s 467-seat performing arts theatre has also responded to the COVID-19 situation.

On the theatre’s website, this statement was posted:

“To our valued patrons and community,

“We at the Tidemark Theatre have been closely following the COVID-19 outbreak. The health, safety, and well-being of our staff, artists, audiences, and our fellow community members has been and continues to be our top priority. With that in mind, and based on the current announcement from Provincial Health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix banning all public gatherings of 250 people or more, we have made the decision to reschedule and/or postpone all shows and events at the Tidemark Theatre beginning Friday, March 13th through Thursday, April 30th to support Province wide efforts to reduce the coronavirus spread.

“Current ticket holders will be contacted via an email with additional details on their postponed or rescheduled performance or event. For additional inquiries, please email: tickets@tidemarktheatre.com or contact our Box Office at: 287.PINK.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION from the B.C. Ministry of Health on what you need to know and how to prevent getting infected, visit this HealthLinkBC page: https://www.healthlinkbc.ca/common-questions-about-covid-19

