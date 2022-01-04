The first baby of the year in Campbell River came into the world at 12:33 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022. Photo submitted by Island Health

Campbell River’s first baby of the year born at 12:33 a.m.

Parents are Ashley and Gerry Burry

It was just over half an hour into 2022 when the first baby of the year was born at the Campbell River Hospital.

On January 1 at 12:33 a.m., a baby girl was born to parents Ashley and Gerry Burry. The new arrival, who has not been named as of yet, weighed six pounds three ounces.

The newborn, named Brielle Mary Burry, was due on Dec. 24, dad said. However, she wanted to wait until the New Year came around.

“We were in the hospital since 7:30 on New Year’s Eve,” he said. “It took a while. When we got closer to midnight it got more and more exciting, thinking ‘OK, we might have a New Years’ baby now.’ And it was, at 12:33 in the morning.”

She was welcomed by big sister Hallie Burry.

“Mom’s doing good,” Gerry said. “She’s super tired of course. Trying to relax. We have a three-year-old as well. She’s busy.”

The Mirror has reached out to the family for comment.

