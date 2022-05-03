Campbell River’s Discovery Centre welcomes 100,000th visitor

Colleen Yip from Toronto was surprised when presented with gift basket

Left to right: BC Hydro’s Stephen Watson, Colleen Yip the 100,000 milestone visitor, Museum at Campbell River Executive Director Sandra Parrish, and City of Campbell River Mayor Andy Adams. Lee Simmons photo

A welcoming committee awaited Colleen Yip as she popped into the Discovery Centre by Elk Falls on Tuesday, May 3.

The Torontonian was the centre’s 100,000 visitor since its opening in the fall of 2013.

Yip was pleasantly surprised to receive a gift from BC Hydro and the Museum at Campbell River, while also meeting Campbell River Mayor Andy Adams.

“I sure picked the right time to come in and receive this wonderful prize basket,” said Yip. “It’s the first time visiting the Discovery Centre and it was full of interesting visuals and information. It’s a wonderful amenity for the Campbell River area.”

Through its information displays, the centre provides a history of BC Hydro’s Campbell River system, including facilities, operations, and large capital projects. There are also accounts of the social history of the watershed, provided by the Museum at Campbell River.

The centre was receiving about 16,000 visitors per year since 2015, when the suspension bridge at Elk Falls opened. But the number of visitors has decreased of late, to about 5,000 per year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of May 18, it will switch to being open five days a week, from Wednesday to Sunday.

Admission is free.



BCHydroCampbell River