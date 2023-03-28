Campbell River’s curbside organics collection begins April 17

The initiative aims to reduce the amount of food waste that ends up in landfills

The City of Campbell River is launching its curbside organics collection program on April 17, 2023. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River residents will be able to put out food and yard waste year-round when the city’s expanded curbside organics collection program launches April 17.

Residents of Campbell River who are part of municipal curbside collection can participate in the expanded service by setting out their co-mingled food and yard waste from April 17 onwards. The weekly collection routines will remain the same until then. The initiative aims to reduce the amount of food waste that ends up in landfills and, in turn, extend their lifespan.

Food waste makes up approximately 30 per cent of the waste that is placed in the landfilled at the Comox Valley Waste Management Centre. As part of a partnership with Comox Strathcona Waste Management and neighbouring communities, the city is committed to diverting organic materials from landfills and creating high-quality, nutrient-rich soils for the community.

“As we launch our expanded curbside organics collection program, we encourage all residents to properly prepare their organic waste for pick-up and understand what materials can be included,” said Drew Hadfield, Director of Operations for the city. “A comprehensive list of food and yard items that are accepted for curbside collection can be found on the city’s website alongside all the program information residents may need.”

To properly prepare organic waste for curbside pick-up, residents should collect kitchen waste using their city-provided green kitchen bin or another container of their choice. Once full, they should transfer their kitchen bin into a dedicated securely lidded curbside organics bin. The curbside organics bin should be a strong-lidded container made of plastic, rubber, or galvanized steel.

Yard and organics waste may be placed in the same bin but any organic waste should be in a sealed container when placed outside on the curb for collection to help reduce wildlife conflicts. The organics waste program sticker should be attached to the bin for curbside pickup, and the bin should be placed at the curb on the morning of the collection day.

“We’re excited to be welcoming the City of Campbell River to the Food and Yard Waste Program with Comox Strathcona Waste Management,” says Vivian Schau, Senior Manager of CSWM Services. “By sending waste to a better place, you’re doing your part in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and turning your waste into nutrient-rich compost.”

It is important to note that there are certain items that are not accepted for composting. These include plastic compostable/biodegradable products, fats and oils, paper towels or tissues soiled with household cleaning liquids, and more. Knowing what is not accepted will avoid contamination and keep the composting system operating smoothly.

The Campbell River Recycles App, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, is a useful tool for residents to stay informed about curbside collection updates. In addition, residents can access printable calendars, email, text, or telephone reminders about garbage, recycling, and organics collection notices on the City’s website under Curbside Collection.

For those who already have at-home composters, the program offers a great opportunity to compost many organic items that home systems cannot break down.

For more information on the organics curbside collection program, visit www.campbellriver.ca/organics.

