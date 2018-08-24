Campbell River’s bus fleet will get a boost

Campbell River is getting another boost to its bus fleet.

New buses have started to arrive in communities across B.C., with two different models being delivered. The 30- and 35-foot Vicinity buses that will expand the fleet size in select communities, including Campbell River. Some communities will get the ARBOC Spirit of Mobility buses to replace current fleets.

“Investing in public transit infrastructure is key to growing the middle class. I’m pleased to see these modern and accessible new buses rolling into communities across B.C. to better serve current users, support future growth in communities across the province and contribute to building more inclusive communities,” François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, said in a news release.

The Vicinity buses will be delivered through September 2018, with Campbell River getting four of the 35-foot models, the most of any community in B.C. In all, six other communities are to receive Vicinity buses.

These medium-duty buses are intended to help the city with its transit needs. Each 35-foot Vicinity bus can seat 30 passengers with room for another 24 standing passengers. Both the 35- and 30-foot models have space for two mobility aids. The new buses are also designed with two doors to improve efficiency and access on and off the bus for customers. Each 35-foot Vicinity bus costs $347,000, while the 3o-foot model cost $319,000.

“Each time a new bus is introduced into a transit system, we are improving the way in which we are connecting people to their communities,” said Erinn Pinkerton, BC Transit’s Interim President and Chief Executive Officer. “Whether we are expanding a fleet or replacing a bus with a newer model, these new buses will greatly impact the customer experience.”

Last August, Campbell River also received three new 30-foot buses to replace three buses that were approximately 18 years old. The new Vicinity buses are designed to be much safer for riders as well as more environmentally friendly. The city received them to help it provide additional capacity needed in light of BC Transit’s new schedules and routes at the time.

This month, nine communities also received ARBOC Spirit of Mobility buses. All of the new buses are part of almost $160 million in federal and provincial funding earmarked for BC Transit projects, first announced in June 2016.

In other local transit developments this summer, the provincial government announced funding for the city’s new transit operations and maintenance facility, which will also eventually provide a home for up to 50 buses.