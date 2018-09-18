Campbell River’s advisory committee restructuring questioned

A group made up of 10 local non-profit agencies is raising concerns over the city’s restructuring of its Advisory Committees.

The Campbell River and District Coalition to End Homelessness says it has “significant concern,” over the restructuring of the Community Planning Committee, the Environmental Advisort Committee and the Healthy Communities and Public Safety Committee – mainly surrounding how positions on these committees were selected or assigned.

In a letter received by council at this week’s meeting, the coalition says that they would like the city to clarify “the rationale behind how agencies were selected for mandated/permanent representation on committees. This rationale should be clear and form part of the Terms of Reference of each committee.”

In particular, the coalition questions why there are no mandated positions on any of these committees for First Nations participation.

“This is a significant oversight and the work of the committees will be significantly undermined until this has been adequately addressed,” the coalition says.

They also question how Aids Vancouver Island – the provider of the community’s Overdose Prevention Site – was not assigned as a member of the Healthy Communities and Public Safety Committee and how the Community Planning Committee, “(which is) responsible for long-range planning, transport, affordable housing and neighbourhood development includes no mandated/permanent representation from agencies working with vulnerable communities, affordable housing or in poverty reduction.”

Campbell River's advisory committee restructuring questioned

