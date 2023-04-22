Campbell Riverites help mother nature out on Earth Day

Though it was a rainy Saturday, Campbell Riverites still turned to give mother Earth a helping hand on Earth Day.

In the Beaver Lodge Lands, volunteers brought in rakes, shovels and more to the trails to help clean up the results from the wind storm earlier in the week. Beaver Lodge Trust Society president Sandra Milligan was among them. She explained how removing any kind of organic material from the trails (twigs, sticks, needles and leaves) gives the water a place to run off and not ruin the trail surface.

Milligan was one of a large group of volunteers who were spending their Earth Day in the forest. Led by Tom Porsborg, one of the directors of the Beaver Lodge Trust Society and trail builder, the goal was to remove debris from the trail and build a firm mineral base.

“Typically, what we’ll see after a storm like that, is a lot of blow-down,” Porsborg said. “The wind brings materials in and the rain adds moisture to the trails.”

Porsborg also said there were a number of trees down in the Beaver Lodge Lands as well.

The trails in the lands are all maintained by volunteers. There are quarterly maintenance days, and Porsborg said the best way to keep abreast of new opportunities to help out is to check social media.

Also at the Beaver Lodge Lands was a table set up by Greenways Land Trust, the Campbell River Fire Department, Island Joyrides, Beaver Lodge Trust Society, and Shirts to Bags.

