Campbell River RCMP arrested two men Saturday night after a homeowner was attacked in a physical altercation outside her home. Black Press File Photo

Campbell River woman injured by baseball bat after confronting intruders

‘There are significant risks in confronting some people’: RCMP

A Campbell River woman is recovering after being attacked with a bat outside her home Saturday night.

According to the Campbell River RCMP, homeowners had confronted two people they saw checking out their yard and trying to break in to their vehicle near Simms Creek Road and Island Highway South around 9:11 p.m. on Oct. 3.

RELATED: Campbell River RCMP describe violent incident as ‘disturbing event’

A physical altercation took place and a baseball bat was allegedly taken from one of the homeowners and then used to hit her. She received a serious, but not life-threatening injury.

“Although we know people’s first instinct is to protect their property, we need to remind citizens there are significant risks involved in confronting some people,” said Const. Maury Tyre in a press release. “In this case, unfortunately the situation turned violent and the homeowner was injured. We at the RCMP would like to wish the homeowner a speedy recovery.”

Police arrested two 19-year-old men nearby. They are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

RELATED: Campbell River RCMP looking for suspect in Walmart fire, theft

RCMP

