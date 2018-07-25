Campbell River woman arrested for fentanyl trafficking

This photo was issued by the Campbell River RCMP after the arrest of a 56-year-old local woman for trafficking Fentanyl. The street value of the drug seized was approximately $4,000. Image courtesy RCMP

The Campbell River RCMP Street Crime Unit has arrested a local 56-year-old woman for trafficking Fentanyl in Campbell River, BC.

“A number of items and drugs were seized by police including 16.46 grams of Fentanyl, 30 tablets of Dilaudid prescription pills, $1,100.00 cash and a Sport Utility Vehicle,” according to Cpl. Ron Vlooswyk of the Campbell River RCMP, adding the vehicle the woman was in is also treated as “offence related property and was therefore seized.”

The street value of the Fentanyl is approximately $4,000, $600 for the dialaudid and the SUV is valued at $7,000, which will be referred for forfeiture.

Charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking is being pursued.