Campbell River weather forecast: mainly sunny today, showers tonight

Environment Canada is calling for mainly sunny conditions today with increasing cloudiness late this afternoon.

The high will be 14 C and the we’ll roll into a 30 per cent chance of showers late this evening and after midnight. The showers will end tomorrow morning then it will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers, according to Environment Canada.

On the highways, things look pretty clear. The only thing DriveBC points out is bridge maintenance on the Gold River Highway (Highway 28). There will be single lane alternating traffic until tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.