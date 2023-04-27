Campbell River watering restrictions take effect Monday, May 1

Set sprinklers to water for 20 minutes or less per lawn watering session.

Stage one watering restrictions come into effect on May 1 and the city asks residents to follow the restrictions, and be aware of water use.

Water restrictions ensure there is enough water available for firefighting and other city services during the summer months when we see a jump in demand.

Lawn watering is permitted as follows:

– Odd-numbered addresses on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 5 to 9 a.m. and 7 to 10 p.m.

– Even-numbered addresses on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays from 5 to 9 a.m. and 7 to 10 p.m.

There are no restrictions on watering gardens, trees, shrubs, and community gardens by hand or with spring-loaded type nozzles with automatic shut-off connected to the hose.

Guidelines for water conservation and lawn care:

– Mow lawns to a length of three inches or more, reducing moisture loss and sunburn.

– Set sprinklers to water for 20 minutes or less per lawn watering session.

– Water for a maximum of two sessions per week to encourage deep root systems.

– Provide good aeration and drainage to create a healthy lawn.

For more information, visit campbellriver.ca/water, email water.wise@campbellriver.ca or call the water hotline (250-203-2316).

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell River