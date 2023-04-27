Set sprinklers to water for 20 minutes or less per lawn watering session.

Set sprinklers to water for 20 minutes or less per lawn watering session.

Campbell River watering restrictions take effect Monday, May 1

Stage one watering restrictions come into effect on May 1 and the city asks residents to follow the restrictions, and be aware of water use.

Water restrictions ensure there is enough water available for firefighting and other city services during the summer months when we see a jump in demand.

Lawn watering is permitted as follows:

– Odd-numbered addresses on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 5 to 9 a.m. and 7 to 10 p.m.

– Even-numbered addresses on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays from 5 to 9 a.m. and 7 to 10 p.m.

There are no restrictions on watering gardens, trees, shrubs, and community gardens by hand or with spring-loaded type nozzles with automatic shut-off connected to the hose.

Guidelines for water conservation and lawn care:

– Mow lawns to a length of three inches or more, reducing moisture loss and sunburn.

– Set sprinklers to water for 20 minutes or less per lawn watering session.

– Water for a maximum of two sessions per week to encourage deep root systems.

– Provide good aeration and drainage to create a healthy lawn.

For more information, visit campbellriver.ca/water, email water.wise@campbellriver.ca or call the water hotline (250-203-2316).

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell River

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Mom sought by police after newborn baby found dead at B.C. parking lot
Next story
Lawsuit alleges Prince George teen was coerced into sex trade while in ministry care

Just Posted

Set sprinklers to water for 20 minutes or less per lawn watering session.
Campbell River watering restrictions take effect Monday, May 1

Ayla Badger will be hosting a Shimmer Party at the Campbell River Sportsplex to raise money for unhoused people in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Young Campbell Riverite holding a Shimmer Party to raise money for people experiencing homelessness

Funny Farm Koi's Alli Cavender releases a Koi fish in the CR Hospice's Serenity Garden on April 25. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Serenity Garden at Campbell River Hospice has new school of fish

Campbell River, B.C., Courthouse. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Woman guilty of assault for coughing at grocery store worker during anti-COVID rant