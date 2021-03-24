Campbell River Waste Management cracks top thirty used oil collectors in province

Awards go out to used oil collection facilities

Thirty facilities were named in the awards this year. Photo supplied by BCUOMA

Thirty facilities were named in the awards this year. Photo supplied by BCUOMA

The Campbell River Waste Management Centre just squeaked in to the top thirty used oil collectors in the province.

The BC Used Oil Management Association (BCUOMA) is a non-profit that is dedicated to the collection and recycling of various used automotive fluids like oil, antifreeze and their containers. Each year they announce the winners of their Top Collector Awards: the top 30 facilities in the province receive plaques and are honoured for their performance and commitment to recycling these materials.

This year, the local facility placed 30th out of the top 30.

“These B.C. organizations are some of the most dedicated used oil and antifreeze Return Collection Facilities (RCF) in Canada,” said BCUOMA CEO David Lawes. “Their efforts were even more impressive throughout 2020 due to the pandemic, as they had to navigate their way through many additional challenges to ensure their customers were comfortable and safe while returning their materials.

“We feel proud to work with such professional businesses across the province, and we are honoured to provide them with these awards that recognizes their commitment to BCUOMA’s RCF program, and their continued outstanding performance.”

BCUOMA looks at the total amount of materials collected, the total number of years a facility has been participating in the program and a demonstration of continued support of BCUOMA and other recycling stewardship programs.

The top collector this year was the City of Burnaby Eco-Centre, the most improved (facility that increased its collection rates the most) was the Fort. St. John Co-op Association, and six facilities were given the long time service award.

“BCUOMA continues to look for opportunities to upgrade and improve RCFs across the province in order to provide British Columbians with reasonable access to convenient and free used oil recycling centres,” reads a release from BCUOMA. “Municipalities, private businesses, nonprofit organizations, and other sectors interested in BCUOMA’s RCF new infrastructure grants can find out more information at https://bcusedoil.com/infrastructure-grants/.”

RELATED: Comox Strathcona Waste Management shows plans for landfill gas collection

Residents concerned about north Campbell River landfill project


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverEnvironmentwaste disposal

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July
Next story
Vernon relinquishes Ogopogo rights to Syilx Nation

Just Posted

The full build-out of Seymour Village, shown here in a concept illustration provided to council, will include two more six-storey apartment complexes (seen at left of image) built alongside the 10-storey tower approved for Phase 3. Image from City of Campbell River staff report
Two more 6-storey apartment buildings coming to Broadstreet’s Dogwood Street complex

106 more apartments brings total build-out of the project to 284 market rental units when complete

Thirty facilities were named in the awards this year. Photo supplied by BCUOMA
Campbell River Waste Management cracks top thirty used oil collectors in province

Awards go out to used oil collection facilities

From right are Tara Jordan and Zanya Kubacki presenting $200 to last year’s winners Chick Siu and Shannon Proctor-McLeod. Photo supplied.
Small Planet Clean-Up contest begins for second year

$1,000 in prizes up for grabs this year

The forests north of Campbell River have fueled the region’s prosperity for decades. An Aboriginal rights laywers poses the idea that forests and other land-based resources might provide a greater return to the province if they were owned by First Nations. File photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
British Columbians in for a big adjustment with Aboriginal title settlement, lawyer says

British Columbians are in for a big shock when ownership of large… Continue reading

Blotter bug
Campbell River Tim Horton’s customer yells vulgarities, engages in physical confrontation with service staff

Wintesses, cell phone video of incident sought by police

The wedding of former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson, right, and Eileen Park was featured in Vogue Magazine last week. (Mathias Fast photography)
Eileen Park faced ‘avalanche of anti-Asian hate’ after marrying ex-Vancouver mayor

The Korean-American journalist wed Gregor Robertson and relocated to Vancouver

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Ogopogo statue at Paul's Tomb in Kelowna photo: Youtube screenshot from colintube1
Vernon relinquishes Ogopogo rights to Syilx Nation

City of Vernon had held the copyright since 1956

COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health authorities up to March 21, showing recent rise. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate creeps up again, to 682 on Tuesday

More than 300 in hospital as spread of virus variants monitored

FILE – A registered nurse prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine. (Andrew Vaughan /The Canadian Press)
B.C.’s ‘extremely medically vulnerable’ can begin booking COVID-19 shots March 29

People with certain cancers and on immunosuppressants can book ahead of their age cohort

A pigeon was seen flying into a SkyTrain car on the morning of Monday, March 23 and then waddling off at its New Westminster stop. (Screen grab/Courtney Matthews)
VIDEO: Early B.C. bird catches the SkyTrain, not the worm

The pigeon decided to get a ride to its New Westminster destination instead of flying

The driver of a semi-trailer walked away unscathed Tuesday morning after his truck burst into flames while driving down the Malahat. (Courtesy of Patrick O’Brien)
Driver unscathed after semi-trailer engulfed in flames on Malahat

Both southbound lanes reopened as of 1 p.m.

(Pixabay)
In the market for a cabin? Report forecasts 13% jump in B.C. recreational property prices

68% of buyers in B.C. are coming from out of market

Salish Orca with artwork designed by Darlene Gait from Esquimalt Nation. (Courtesy of BC Ferries)
BC Ferries calls for Coast Salish artists interested in designing elements of new ship

Succesful applicant’s artwork will appear in and on Salish Heron starting in 2022

Most Read