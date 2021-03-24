Campbell River Waste Management cracks top thirty used oil collectors in province

Thirty facilities were named in the awards this year. Photo supplied by BCUOMA

The Campbell River Waste Management Centre just squeaked in to the top thirty used oil collectors in the province.

The BC Used Oil Management Association (BCUOMA) is a non-profit that is dedicated to the collection and recycling of various used automotive fluids like oil, antifreeze and their containers. Each year they announce the winners of their Top Collector Awards: the top 30 facilities in the province receive plaques and are honoured for their performance and commitment to recycling these materials.

This year, the local facility placed 30th out of the top 30.

“These B.C. organizations are some of the most dedicated used oil and antifreeze Return Collection Facilities (RCF) in Canada,” said BCUOMA CEO David Lawes. “Their efforts were even more impressive throughout 2020 due to the pandemic, as they had to navigate their way through many additional challenges to ensure their customers were comfortable and safe while returning their materials.

“We feel proud to work with such professional businesses across the province, and we are honoured to provide them with these awards that recognizes their commitment to BCUOMA’s RCF program, and their continued outstanding performance.”

BCUOMA looks at the total amount of materials collected, the total number of years a facility has been participating in the program and a demonstration of continued support of BCUOMA and other recycling stewardship programs.

The top collector this year was the City of Burnaby Eco-Centre, the most improved (facility that increased its collection rates the most) was the Fort. St. John Co-op Association, and six facilities were given the long time service award.

“BCUOMA continues to look for opportunities to upgrade and improve RCFs across the province in order to provide British Columbians with reasonable access to convenient and free used oil recycling centres,” reads a release from BCUOMA. “Municipalities, private businesses, nonprofit organizations, and other sectors interested in BCUOMA’s RCF new infrastructure grants can find out more information at https://bcusedoil.com/infrastructure-grants/.”

