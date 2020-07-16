Campbell River volunteer group to hold book drive this Saturday

A Campbell River volunteer group is looking to boost connections between seniors and youth through a series of events this summer.

The project is called Brighter Day, and it is designed to help bring both seniors and youth together to build connections and show how much the two age groups have in common. Brighter Day is run by Volunteer Campbell River through the Youth Can 2020 program.

“Initially the intent was to do it through big events like bingo and going on walks, but COVID-19 made that impossible,” said youth engagement coordinator Sarah Robinson. “We’re just tackling the issue in different ways. It has created a lot of opportunity for that connection, both groups have faced isolation this year in new ways. They’re experiencing the exact same thing, and we’re hoping that through activities and talking to each other they can learn that and reduce that stigma that there’s a big divide between the age groups. Both face a lot of the same challenges actually.”

The group will be holding an event this Saturday where people can bring in books that will be distributed to seniors in Campbell River who are feeling isolated due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Robinson said that they are looking for books that are lightly used and that are great stories to keep people occupied during this time.

“Seniors not only are lacking physical exercise, but also exercise for their minds. It’s having quite a toll on their mental health and wellbeing. It was one idea that someone had. Reading for all ages, especially seniors, has been proven to have so many benefits including helping sharpen concentration, strengthen memory and reduce stress all around. It’s a simple thing people can do while they’re in their home or in their apartments,” she said.

Books will be donated to the Willow Point Supportive Living Society, and depending on the number of books received, more will be distributed throughout the city to those seniors in need.

“We’re collecting any gently used or new novels including informational books, history, any kind of genre or type of novel that would be interesting for a senior,” she explained.

Donations will be received at 900 Alder Street on Saturday, July 18 from 12 to 4 p.m. Social distancing measures will be in place, with all volunteers wearing masks and gloves. A simple drop off table will be set up to make the process easy for all involved.

