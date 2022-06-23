Black Press photo

Campbell River trying new water restrictions this year

City wants public feedback on pilot program

The City of Campbell River will be trying out revised water restriction rules this summer, and is asking for the community’s feedback on whether the changes better meet residents’ needs.

Running from now until mid-September, transitional restrictions are in place between what was previously known as Stage 1 and Stage 2 to balance the needs of the community with the city’s operational demands. While water restrictions are necessary to ensure flows for essential services like fire protection, previous restrictions have proven to be too significant for the public and do not meet the city’s operational goals.

The community is invited to weigh in on the revised rules so that their feedback can be considered alongside formal changes to water regulations bylaw.

“Water conservation is extremely important, but we want to ensure that our policies and restrictions are easy to follow and work for everyone,” said Mayor Andy Adams. “As we implement these revised phases through the summer we look forward to hearing from public, which will help guide our future decisions.”

The survey will be open until Sept. 15, and is available online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/water-restrictions-public-survey. Hard copies are also available at city hall. More information about the proposed changes is available on the city website.

“While it might seem like we have a lot of water at our fingertips, Campbell River’s water supply, and the capacity of the infrastructure that moves it is limited,” said Steven Roehr, Water Manager for the city. “Our goal is to optimize our usage during restrictions, while continuing to practice voluntary conservation methods, to ensure equitable water access for all.”

Survey participants can enter to win one of three water conservation prize packs and a $250 gift certificate to the Campbell River Garden Centre.

