Campbell River to set up pop-up booth to provide updates on Highway 19A construction

The project team will be present on site at Rotary Daybreak Park on June 17, and June 23

The city of Campbell River is setting up an outdoor pop-up info booth to provide information about the progress of the 2018-2020 Waterfront Project.

Those who need an update on the Highway 19A project can head to Rotary Daybreak Park on June 17 and June 23 between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The info booth will be set up in compliance with all public health requirements.

The project team will also be present on-site to answer questions that citizens may have about the project.

The info booth will give people a chance to learn about the work completed, to date, along Highway 19A from Rotary Beach Park to 1st Ave.

Further information on what’s to come for the remainder of the year between Rockland Road and Big Rock Boat Ramp, will also be provided.

“This is a great example of our city team adapting to current conditions and continuing to provide timely, accurate information to residents,” said Campbell River mayor, Andy Adams.

The dates are weather dependent and if the event is postponed, updates will be shared on the project webpage and social media.

By the end of June, construction work will shift to the Rockland Road area and traffic flow will change. Two-lane traffic will be maintained. Rockland Road, between Galerno and Highway 19A, will be closed by the end of this month through November.

In the first two years of the three-year Waterfront Project, roughly two kilometres of new sewer and water pipes were installed along Highway 19A north from Rockland Road.

Last year, the completion of sewer pipe installation had to be postponed after the discovery of archaeological remains.

