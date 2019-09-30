Campbell River to see high in the mid-teens today

Enjoy the sun today Campbell River, it may be the last we see of it for a few days.
Today’s forecast calls for a main sunny day with a high of 15 C.
The cloud cover begins tomorrow and we may see some rain Wednesday and in the evenings this week.
No major issues on the highways this morning. Construction continues on Hwy. 19 north of Campbell River at Garfield Road. The shoulder is closed.
In case you missed it:
One person in custody following early morning car chase in Campbell River
School board approves Cortes Island School name change
City of Campbell River announces new Social Grant application process for non-profits and charities
Qwalayu House in Campbell River to be North Island families’ home away from home
@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.