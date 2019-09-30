The first light of the day hits the tops of the trees on the last day of September 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River to see high in the mid-teens today

Rain is on the way

Enjoy the sun today Campbell River, it may be the last we see of it for a few days.

Today’s forecast calls for a main sunny day with a high of 15 C.

The cloud cover begins tomorrow and we may see some rain Wednesday and in the evenings this week.

No major issues on the highways this morning. Construction continues on Hwy. 19 north of Campbell River at Garfield Road. The shoulder is closed.

In case you missed it:

One person in custody following early morning car chase in Campbell River

School board approves Cortes Island School name change

City of Campbell River announces new Social Grant application process for non-profits and charities

Qwalayu House in Campbell River to be North Island families’ home away from home

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Names of children who died in residential schools to be released
Next story
Canada’s population grew by one person every minute from July 2018-2019: report

Just Posted

Campbell River to see high in the mid-teens today

Rain is on the way

One person in police custody following early morning car chase in Campbell River

Driver of stolen truck collided with a building Sunday morning

Campbell River summer school sees largest enrolment to date

More than 700 students participated in summer school programs this year

Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue flies out injured hiker Sunday morning

Medical team was flown in to Mount Washington area to assess patient Saturday, injury ‘not severe’

School board approves Cortes Island School name change

“I think that it’s more representative of who we are as a school community,” says principal

VIDEO: Meet the Storm Part 4

We continue our Meet the Storm video series and learn more about… Continue reading

Doughnut packs and a mysterious gun: Six facts about B.C.’s triple homicide, manhunt

Police released new details into the nationwide case of two Port Alberni men in final report

Forever 21 fashion chain closing all Canadian stores in global restructuring

Up to 178 locations in the United States will also close

Scheer, Trudeau talk platforms, firearms in Toronto; Singh stays out west

Election season is ramping up for all the parties

Orange Shirt Day sheds light on dark history of Canada’s residential schools

Sept. 30 aims to remember the suffering of thousands of First Nations, Métis and Inuit children

B.C. ranch to offer refuge for veterans, first responders with mental illness

Facility in Ashcroft will hold ceremonial launch Oct. 5 and start offering services next year

Canada Post racking up close to $1 million a year in parking fines, data show

Crown corporation has paid out almost $7.5 million in parking fines over the past decade

VIDEO: Re-elected Liberals would still run big deficits, despite new taxes

Trudeau effectively saying “Canada will literally go on adding debt forever,” according to Tory critic

B.C. man dies in paragliding accident on Mount Kilimanjaro

Justin Kyllo was the owner of a restaurant and catering company in North Vancouver

Most Read