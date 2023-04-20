Campbell River to Quadra Island sailings cancelled due to wind

Sailings up to and including 2:25 p.m. departures cancelled

BC Ferries sailings between Campbell River and Quadra Island have been cancelled due to high winds.

Due to the adverse weather, all sailings up to and including the 2:25 p.m. departure from Quathiaski Cove and the 2:25 p.m. departure from Campbell River have been cancelled.

A BC Ferries notice says “we are closely monitoring the weather and should conditions not improve, additional sailings are at risk of cancellation.”

“The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us. We apologize for any inconvenience as a result of these cancellations,” it says.

