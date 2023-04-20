BC Ferries. (Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror)

BC Ferries. (Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror)

Campbell River to Quadra Island sailings cancelled due to wind

Sailings up to and including 2:25 p.m. departures cancelled

BC Ferries sailings between Campbell River and Quadra Island have been cancelled due to high winds.

Due to the adverse weather, all sailings up to and including the 2:25 p.m. departure from Quathiaski Cove and the 2:25 p.m. departure from Campbell River have been cancelled.

A BC Ferries notice says “we are closely monitoring the weather and should conditions not improve, additional sailings are at risk of cancellation.”

“The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us. We apologize for any inconvenience as a result of these cancellations,” it says.

Service notices for the route can be found at www.bcferries.com/travel-advisories/.

RELATED: With gusts of 110 km/h expected, wind takes out ferries between Island and mainland


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bc ferryLocal News

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver officers say they continued to beat Myles Gray because he continued to resist
Next story
With gusts of 110 km/h expected, wind takes out ferries between Island and mainland

Just Posted

Entry into Campbell River Beaver Lodge Lands ‘strongly discouraged’ by Ministry during high winds

BC Ferries. (Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror)
Campbell River to Quadra Island sailings cancelled due to wind

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney requested a name change to her riding on April 20. Photo courtesy Youtube
MP wants to change North Island-Powell River riding name in spirit of reconciliation

Philip and Sonja Hathaway say they will camp in front of the B.C. legislature until they receive news of when they will get their newborn daughter back. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)
‘You’re failing’: BC Green Party critical of ministry that apprehended baby in Victoria

Pop-up banner image