An orange ribbon symbol adorned a city fire engine on April 28, 2019 to mark the Day of Mourning, which honours workers who lost their lives on the job. Pictured from left: firefighters Andy Michaluk and Cris Vandendries, fire captain Bruce Holbrook and firefighter Debra Rogers. Photo courtesy Campbell River Fire Rescue

Campbell River to observe National Mourning Day on April 28

The day will be commemorated differently this year, in adherance to public health orders

The National Day of Mourning Day will be commemorated in a new way in Campbell River on April 28 while following COVID-19 protocols.

Traditionally every year, the City and the Campbell River & Courtenay District Labour Council, welcomes a public gathering to honour the memory of people who have lost their lives due to work-related injuries or occupational disease.

This year, adhering to pandemic protocols, single representatives from the Campbell River & Courtenay District Labour council and the city will place wreaths on the memorial stone in Frank James Park.

“City of Campbell River Council encourages everyone to take a moment to remember lost co-workers, friends and family, and to reflect on our commitment to workplace safety,” said Mayor Andy Adams.

City facilities will also fly flags at half-mast in acknowledgement of the Day of Mourning.

In B.C., 140 workers lost their lives due to work-related injury, illness or disease in 2019.

“It is imperative to honour those who have passed away and to send a reminder to all members of our community,” emphasized city manager Deborah Sargent.

“Making the workplace safer must be a daily priority for everyone, and this day stands as another reminder for everyone to conduct themselves in a safe manner, especially during this extraordinary COVID-19 pandemic.”

With COVID-19, the mourning day is more poignant as health care providers and essential workers maneuver amidst severe risks.

Adams added, “I’d also like to take this opportunity to remind our community of the importance for all of us to follow the public health orders and maintain appropriate physical distance to safeguard all the people working to keep everything running during the pandemic.”

The Canadian Labour Congress initiated the day in 1984. Canada was the first country to recognize the day formally. Today, it is observed around the world

Feds pour $1.1B into COVID-19 vaccine development, tracking of cases
Three elk illegally harvested in the Cowichan Lake area in recent weeks

