Campbell River to introduce water restrictions May 1

Be aware of water use and follow stage one watering restrictions

With stage one watering restrictions coming into effect on May 1, 2022, the City of Campbell River reminds everyone to follow the restrictions and be aware of water use.

“Each year, we see a jump in water demand during the summer months. Water restrictions come into effect to ensure we have enough water available for firefighting and other City services,” says City Water Manager Steven Roehr. “Even with the water supply stored in the lakes behind Campbell River, we all need to work together, be water aware, and do our part by following the stage one watering restrictions soon to be in place.”

Watering restriction signs have been installed outside the Dogwood Operations Centre (Merecroft and Dogwood) and at Alder and Coronation.

Lawn watering is permitted as follows:

– Odd-numbered addresses on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 4 to 8 a.m. and 7 to 10 p.m.

– Even-numbered addresses on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays from 4 to 8 a.m. and 7 to 10 p.m.

This year, residential watering times have been adjusted to better align with operational and public needs. The city asks residents to work with staff and follow the adjusted hours.

There are no restrictions on watering gardens, trees, shrubs and community gardens by hand or with spring-loaded type nozzles with automatic shut-off connected to the hose.

Guidelines for water conservation and lawn care:

– Mow lawns to a length of three inches or more, reducing moisture loss and sunburn.

– Set sprinklers to water for 20 minutes or less per lawn watering session.

– Water for a maximum of two sessions per week to encourage deep root systems.

– Provide good aeration and drainage to create a healthy lawn.

For more information, visit www.campbellriver.ca/water, email water.wise@campbellriver.ca or call the water hotline (250-203-2316).

