Campbell River to hold open house on decision-making process for proposed drag race facility

The City of Campbell River is holding an open house on the decision-making process for proposed drag race facility near the airport.

The Vancouver Island Motorsports Association has proposed a motorsports facility on City-owned lands adjacent to the Campbell River Airport – and a public open house will be held to share information about a potential drag race track.

The association has conducted a feasibility study and a noise impact study. They are currently seeking approval from Nav Canada, and will conduct a study on potential traffic impacts.

Also, with the proximity of Willow Creek wetlands, a detailed environmental study will be required.

The proposal requires an amendment to the Official Community Plan to permit this land use as well as rezoning a portion of the City-owned property to add the use of motorsports facility in the Airport-one zone.

“The City has sent letters to nearby properties inviting people directly to the open house, and we want to extend the invitation to anyone interested in attending,” says Ron Bowles, the City’s general manager of community development. “At the public open house, people will have an opportunity to learn more about the Vancouver Island Motorsports Association’s proposal, how it relates to the City’s Official Community Plan, the evaluation process and how community members can provide City Council with feedback on the proposal.”

Following the public open house and completed studies, a public hearing will be held to seek feedback on proposed land use, zoning and OCP changes. Council would then consider an amendment to both the Sustainable Official Community Plan and Zoning Bylaws to permit this use at this location.

Terms of land use, including a lease agreement, would also be considered at a later date.

Public open house details:

When: Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018

Time: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Georgia Park Elementary School Gymnasium (678 Hudson Rd.), Campbell River

People who are unable to attend the open house can get more information or share their ideas through the City’s Development Services Department by sending an email to planning@campbellriver.ca or by calling 250-286-5726.

Campbell River to hold open house on decision-making process for proposed drag race facility

