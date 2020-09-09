Campbell River is expected to get temperatures above the seaonsal average on Sept. 9 and 10. People enjoy the warm weather at McIvor Lake in Campbell River, B.C. on May 10, 2020. File photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River temperatures expected to be above seasonal average

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Wednesday and Thursday

Break out the sunscreen! Summer is coming back for at least a couple more days.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for today and Thursday as temperatures are forecast to be between five and 10 degrees above seasonal.

Today’s temperature could reach 28 C this afternoon, while Thursday’s high is forecast at 27 C. The sunny weather continues through the week with a forecast of 25 C Friday, 24 C Saturday and 23 C Sunday.

The weather statement says an upper ridge of high pressure is drawing air from the U.S. this week.

To beat the heat, Environment Canada advises drinking lots of water and staying in a cool place. It says not to leave people or pets in parked vehicles. It also says to reduce heat risk and to schedule outdoor activities for cooler parts of the day.

How are you going to beat the heat this week? Send your photos to editor@campbellrivermirror.com and you may be featured in an online gallery or the newspaper.

Campbell River

Campbell River temperatures expected to be above seasonal average

