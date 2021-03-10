Campbell River teachers make beaded lanyards to secure masks and feed homeless

Lorill Vining and Tara Mellstrom pose for a photograph sporting beaded lanyards strapped to their masks. Supplied photo.

Beaded lanyards made by Campbell River teachers Lorill Vining and Tara Mellstrom are literally helping people hold on to their face masks.

But apart from the functionality, the Ripple Rock Elementary school teachers are also using these stylish lanyards to raise money for a charitable cause.

The proceeds from the sale of the lanyards go towards Grassroots Kind Hearts Society – a Campbell River charity that supports people who are at risk of homelessness by providing home cooked meals and additional support.

These lanyards are “super handy” since a lot of people end up losing their masks most times, said Vining and added, “it hooks onto the flat piece of the of the mask and then when you take it off it just hangs around your neck like a necklace.”

The idea dawned on her when a friend gave her a lanyard that helped secure her own mask. Due to her co-workers’ interest in the lanyards she organized a beading session at Christmas where everyone came together and made personalized lanyards for school staff.

There was a small buzz about the accessory in the community and when people started asking for customized lanyards, Vining and Mellstrom decided to sell them at $20 each and donate the money from these sales to the charity.

One lanyard takes anywhere between 30 to 40 minutes and sometimes even their family members join them in beading.

“My youngest child told me, ‘I just love that my beading helps feed families and it makes me so happy,’” said Mellstrom whose three children join her in making beaded lanyards.

Vining and Mellstrom take customized orders and can be reached at lorillvining@icloud.com

Charity and DonationsCoronavirusEducation