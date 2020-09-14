Firefighters extinguished a fire at Miki’s Sesame Sushi restaurant around 10 p.m. in downtown Campbell River Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River sushi restaurant hit by fire Sunday night

Fire contained to second floor of downtown building

Campbell River firefighters extinguished a fire in Miki’s Sesami Sushi restaurant in the Pier St. area of downtown Campbell River Sunday, Sept. 13.

Firefighters received multiple 911 calls around 10:10 p.m. Sunday and arrived on the scene to find fire showing from the second-floor windows of the building at 871A Island Highway.

“We were able to contain the fire to the second floor and Miki’s,” Campbell River Fire Chief Tom Doherty said.

There was some smoke and water damage to some other units in the building but the fire was contained to the restaurant. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire was “knocked down” within an hour, Doherty said. Firefighters’ efforts were aided by a small sprinkler system in the building. Firefighters remained on the scene for about 4-5 hours. The restaurant was open on Sunday, closing at 8 p.m.

Firefighters extinguished a fire at Miki’s Sesami Sushi restaurant around 10 p.m. in downtown Campbell River Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

Firefighters tackle a fire at Miki’s Sushi restaurant around 10 p.m. in downtown Campbell River Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Campbell River Fire Department photo

