Campbell River students walk out of classes to demand action on climate change

Dillon Duguay (left) and Cole Deering, both 14-year-old students at Carihi Secondary, at a climate change protest outside city hall in Campbell River, April 5, 2019. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Students in Campbell River demonstrated outside of city hall today, protesting inaction on climate change and calling for a ban on plastic bags and straws.

The afternoon student strike, which included students from at least two schools, was the latest in a wave of youth-led demonstrations that have spread worldwide in recent weeks amid mounting frustration about the lack of progress in fighting human-caused global warming.

“Climate change is horrible and nobody’s doing anything to stop it,” said 13-year-old Meika Shaflaik of Pheonix Middle School. “It’s really important that we all stand up because we are the future. All these people who aren’t doing anything about it won’t be here in the future.”

“We can’t vote until we’re 18, so it’ll be the year 2023 when we actually can make a difference via politics and stuff,” said 13-year-old Stella Toews, also a Pheonix student. “So we have to do something because the older generation isn’t really helping right now as much as they should.”

The protest began at 11:30 a.m. and was slated to continue until 3 p.m. By 12:30, close to 100 students were on either side of St. Ann’s Road in central Campbell River, waving and chanting slogans including “stop denying, the Earth is dying.”

Several dozen high school and middle school students are staging an afternoon strike to protest inaction on #climatechange in Campbell River today pic.twitter.com/sfhWAHPfQY — David Gordon Koch (@davidgordonkoch) April 5, 2019

Grade nine Carihi Secondary student Diego Christianson-Barker, who helped promote the protest, said he hopes the next generation will have the same world as he does – or a better one, a sentiment echoed by several students.

“We are the future, and the adults and the people who are leading our nations and the big corporations, they’re going to be the past soon,” he said.

A local ban on plastic bags and straws would only make a small difference, he said, but “it encourages other communities to do the same thing.”

The larger goal is for Canada and other countries to align themselves with the Paris Climate Agreement, he said.

By January, 184 countries had ratified that 2015 international climate treaty, which aims to limit the increase in average global temperatures to less than 2 C above pre-industrial levels by curbing greenhouse gas emissions. Canada is reportedly on track to miss its emissions targets by a wide margin.

READ MORE: Slaying dragons: getting inside the minds of climate change skeptics

Climate change has galvanized youth-led protests in cities around the world, inspired in part by Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old Swedish activist who made headlines around the world in January when she spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, telling delegates, “I want you to feel the fear I feel every day. And then I want you to act.”

Thunberg held a prolonged daily protest outside the Swedish parliament last year, and she inspired students in cities around the world to walk out of classes on March 15, with demonstrations in cities such as Edmonton, Regina, Toronto and Montreal.

Lola Critchlow and Brianna Pollock, both grade 11 students at Carihi Secondary, were inspired to organize the Campbell River demonstration by Thunberg and the website FridaysForFuture.org, which tracks the movement around the world.

“We wanted to do it at Carihi High because we thought a lot of people would care about it, and as we see a lot of people do,” Critchlow said.

The protest resulted in an impromptu meeting with city officials. Elle Brovold, the city’s corporate officer, said staff invited the students inside and made a presentation about topics including Campbell River’s climate change adaptation plan.

Councillor Colleen Evans, who is serving as acting mayor, was also present, according to city staff.

READ MORE: Canada’s failure to fight climate change ‘disturbing,’ environment watchdog says

The presentation also touched on ways that youth can get involved in city policy, including through writing letters to restrict the use of plastic bags or straws in Campbell River, said Brovold. The city is looking into those issues, she said.

Critchlow said the city’s response was encouraging, but she expressed frustration about students’ lack of power.

“It’s really cool to see that they are taking steps towards that, but it is frustrating that we can’t really have a voice in a lot of it,” Critchlow said, adding that she hopes that youth activism will make a difference.

Students including Critchlow and Pollock said their parents were supportive of the action. They said quite a few teachers also supported the initiative – including by showing videos of Thunberg’s speeches – although teachers stopped short of explicitly condoning a walk-out.

Administrators at Carihi Secondary didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

@davidgordonkoch

david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Students called for action to curb climate change and a ban on plastic bags and straws during a protest outside city hall in Campbell River, April 5, 2019. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Students called for action to curb climate change and a ban on plastic bags and straws during a protest outside city hall in Campbell River, April 5, 2019. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror