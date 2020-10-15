Campbell River StrongStart centres get reopening dates

Declan Guichon and his mom Cassandra enjoy the StrongStart space at Marie Sharpe Elementary School in Williams Lake, B.C. Campbell River’s StrongStart centres will be reopening this month. Black Press File Photo

A Campbell River resource that supports families and their young learners is starting back up later this month.

The community’s StrongStart centres at Cedar and Sandowne Elementary Schools will be reopening Oct. 19 while Georgia Park’s location will reopen Oct. 26.

StrongStart centres offer free programs for young kids from birth to age five and their parent or caretaker. Early childhood educators lead them through play-based learning activities.

Enhanced health and safety protocols will be in place when centres reopen, the Campbell River School District says.

The centres will open 15 minutes after the school bell to reduce outside traffic. Families will meet the coordinator at a pre-determined spot outside and will be escorted in and out of the centre.

There will only be one session per day with a maximum of five families. Just one adult from each family will be allowed to attend the session and they must wear a face covering. Families will be required to perform daily health checks before attending a StrongStart program.

Families will need to sign up every three weeks at the location of their choice. They can only attend one session each week.

The district says priority will be given to families who haven’t already attended. Families cannot sign up to attend programs at multiple centres.

To sign up for a StrongStart program, you can email the program coordinator at the location of your choice.

Joanne Bishop at Cedar Elementary: joanne.bishop@sd72.bc.ca

Julie Toews at Georgia Park Elementary/Homalco: julie.toews@sd72.bc.ca

Karen Lutz at Sandowne Elementary: karen.lutz@sd72.bc.ca

