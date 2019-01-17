Campbell River street crimes unit arrests man with drugs again

Campbell River RCMP arrested a suspect allegedly for drug trafficking that was on bail from similar charges laid last January. File photo

Campbell River RCMP have arrested a suspect for a second time in connection with drug charges.

On Monday, Jan. 14, police stopped the 34-year-old local man after finding drugs in his possession.

Officers from the Campbell River RCMP Street Crimes Unit had been conducting an investigation into drug trafficking in the downtown area. During this time, the suspect was arrested allegedly for trafficking and possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking. Police seized fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine, as well as cash and a motor vehicle from the suspect.

He had been out on bail for charges in connection with possessing drugs for the purpose of trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act from January 2018. At that time, police seized cocaine, cash, weapons and an SUV.

“Those who traffic illicit drugs are a focus and a priority of Campbell River RCMP. Drug enforcement is a key component in our Crime Reduction Strategy,” Inspector Jeff Preston said in a news release. “We are committed to charging these people to the fullest extent to keep our homes and community safe.”

Lucas Lee Oday is currently in custody and faces three new charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking. He is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 17.