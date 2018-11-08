Coach and general manager Lee Stone (top left) has stepped down from his position with the Storm. Photo by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River Storm, GM Lee Stone part ways – partially

Agree to part ways, while Stone stays on to shepherd hosting of Cyclone Taylor Cup

Le Stone is no longer general manager and head coach of the Campbell River Storm.

In a surprise announcement, a statement on the Jr. B hockey team’s Twitter account, says, “Effective immediately, the Campbell River Storm and head coach and general manager Lee Stone have mutually agreed to part ways. Cam Basarab and Bill Brett will continue with the program as coaches. Basarab will assume the title of head coach and Brett will assume the title of general manager moving forward.

“Stone, while pursuing other opportunities, will stay on board as a senior advisor to the owner and staff, shifting his focus to running a Cyclone Taylor Cup.”

The statement says there will be no further comment from the club.

The Storm have been one of the most successful clubs in the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League in recent years, winning the league title last year and currently leading the North Division with 43 points (second overall in the league), all while being one of the most successful teams in filling its stands at Rod Brind’Amour Arena.

Previous story
FortisBC pleas with customers to reduce natural gas usage
Next story
Traumatized war veterans struggle to get services – MP Blaney

Just Posted

Campbell River Storm, GM Lee Stone part ways – partially

Agree to part ways, while Stone stays on to shepherd hosting of Cyclone Taylor Cup

Petition demand changes to bus route that forces mobility-challenged seniors to walk blocks in order to get to the Campbell River hospital

Changes to the Campbell River bus schedule leave mobility-challenged seniors with a… Continue reading

Strathcona Regional District board reconsiders some of bottled water stance

One key issue is whether residents can supply neighbours during drought

Campbell River Hospice garden features vandalized

Society looking for temporary lighting for next month’s vigil event

Traumatized war veterans struggle to get services – MP Blaney

NDP motion on funding for veterans get unanimous support in Parliament

Diwali Festival celebrated in B.C. Legislature for 1st time

‘Festival of lights’ celebrates triumph of light over dark, good over evil

B.C. premier squares off with Liberal leader in electoral reform debate

Premier John Horgan will debate in favour of reform, while Opposition Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson will make the case for keeping the current system

B.C. conservation officer says farmers not doing enough after 3 grizzlies killed

Little uptake on incentive programs for fencing frustrates local conservation officer

Prince Charles says he’ll keep views to himself when king

In an interview for a documentary marking his 70th birthday, the heir to the throne said he will have to act differently once king

Supply of food, other goods in question after fire rips through Iqaluit store

The fire broke out late Wednesday night at the Northmart store

Inappropriate comments stem from outdated sense of humour: Manitoba politician

Cliff Graydon says he is only guilty of having a sense of humour that stems from another era

B.C. home sales to slide 23% this year, rise next year: real estate group

Strong labour force, GDP expected to keep market strong

Operator, patrons see success at B.C.’s only 50+ shelter

The shelter, put on by Abbotsford’s 5 and 2 Ministries, became the first 50-plus shelter last year

Telus reports Q3 profit and revenue up from year ago, raises dividend

Telus Corp. reported a third-quarter profit of $447 million, up from $406 million a year ago, and raised its dividend.

Most Read