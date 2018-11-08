Campbell River Storm, GM Lee Stone part ways – partially

Agree to part ways, while Stone stays on to shepherd hosting of Cyclone Taylor Cup

Coach and general manager Lee Stone (top left) has stepped down from his position with the Storm. Photo by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

Le Stone is no longer general manager and head coach of the Campbell River Storm.

In a surprise announcement, a statement on the Jr. B hockey team’s Twitter account, says, “Effective immediately, the Campbell River Storm and head coach and general manager Lee Stone have mutually agreed to part ways. Cam Basarab and Bill Brett will continue with the program as coaches. Basarab will assume the title of head coach and Brett will assume the title of general manager moving forward.

“Stone, while pursuing other opportunities, will stay on board as a senior advisor to the owner and staff, shifting his focus to running a Cyclone Taylor Cup.”

The statement says there will be no further comment from the club.

The Storm have been one of the most successful clubs in the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League in recent years, winning the league title last year and currently leading the North Division with 43 points (second overall in the league), all while being one of the most successful teams in filling its stands at Rod Brind’Amour Arena.