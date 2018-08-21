Campbell River store to accept donations for Zeballos as wildfire flares up

Local 7-Eleven offers free Slurpee in exchange for donations to Zeballos on Wednesday

While news emerged of another flare-up in the wildfires at Zeballos, a local business announced an effort to support the small village with donations.

On Wednesday, the 7-Eleven on Dogwood Street at 2nd Ave. is accepting donations of cash, food and other goods and arranging to deliver them to Zeballos, a remote logging town besieged by wildfire.

The Strathcona Emergency Program said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that the fire is working its way south, just outside the town.

“The south flank of the fire closest to the Village flared up overnight and in the early morning,” according to the statement. “The fire continues to move south along the ridge above the East Side of Zeballos.”

The statement added that firefighters were clearing brush and using sprinklers to protect nearby homes.

It noted that visibility is a problem for air support, but that “fire is a priority for aviation resources” and that air resources would be deployed “as soon as it is safe to fly.”

Helicopters were grounded on Monday due to smoky skies, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

READ MORE: BC Wildfire Service says wildfire not getting closer to town

READ MORE: Evacuation order issued for six homes in Zeballos due to ‘risk of falling debris’

Residents were urged to remain vigilant and to be prepared for an evacuation order.

Six homes in the village are currently under an evacuation order, while the rest are under an evacuation alert.

Meanwhile in Campbell River, a local convenience store is gathering donations for the village on Wednesday to help them feed emergency crews.

Khushwinder Singh, who manages the 7-Eleven at 223 Dogwood Street, said the store will accept cash or food purchased at the store or elsewhere, or other goods that people may want to send to Zeballos.

He said the store would arrange the delivery. Singh said that people who make a donation will receive a free medium-sized Slurpee.

“We need your help Campbell River,” said Singh. “Please share if you can.”

