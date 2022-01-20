The City of Campbell River Sportsplex. Mirror File Photo

Campbell River Sportsplex weight room access and fitness classes resuming

Weight room reopens today (Jan. 20), while in-person fitness classes start again Monday (Jan. 24)

The City of Campbell River is re-opening access to the Sportsplex weight room and resuming in-person fitness classes after the province announced easing of some COVID-19 restrictions earlier this week.

The Sportsplex weight room will be reopening today (Jan. 20), while fitness classes will start again on Monday, Jan. 24. Classes will have limited access and health and safety measures to reduce risk to users.

READ ALSO: B.C. reopening gyms, fitness on Thursday with COVID-19 precautions

“We have carefully developed a re-opening strategy that allows our community the opportunity for a safe return to our in-person fitness classes and weight room,” said Meghan Lawley, program supervisor of the City’s Recreation and Culture Department. “People will notice that some previous COVID-19 safety protocols have come back into effect and will be expected to follow procedures established by provincial authorities to help keep our fitness clients and our employees healthy.”

COVID-19 safety protocols, including a proof of vaccination requirement, not attending if sick/symptomatic, maintaining a distance of seven square metres while exercising (about 2.5 by 2.5 metres or eight by eight feet), washing hangs upon entering the building, washing equipment after use, no late entry, and early arrival. Masks are not required while not exercising but are encouraged.

“Our fitness community is eager to get back to using the weight room again and have sent dozens of emails and messages asking us about opening,” said fitness supervisor Mary Fast. “We are eager to welcome them back to safe weight room spaces and help them get in the work out they have been waiting for.”

READ ALSO: Rally for local fitness companies held in Campbell River


