The City of Campbell River announced it will be gradually re-opening the weight room at the Sportsplex. (Wikimedia commons photo)

Campbell River Sportsplex slowly re-opens with limited access to weight room

Next step will be to start outdoor fitness classes

The City of Campbell River announced that it will be re-opening the Sportsplex weight room with limited access starting June 22. Plans to re-open outdoor fitness classes are also in progress.

The weight room will be available in 90-minute time slots and must be booked in advance. It’s going to be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Residents are encouraged to book their time slots using the online reservation system which will be live starting June 17. Further details and instructions can be accessed on the City of Campbell River website.

The City also said that they were planning for a gradual introduction of outdoor fitness classes after the success of online classes. The timing for outdoor classes is yet to be determined.

Health and safety protocols will be in place to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

“We have carefully developed a re-opening strategy that allows our community the opportunity for a safe return to our facility and weight room,” says Michele Sirett, acting manager of the City’s Recreation and Culture Department.

Sirett also said that people will notice several changes and are expected to follow new procedures established by provincial authorities to safeguard the health of staff and public.

To encourage physical distancing, weight room equipment has been spaced apart in four different areas. Additionally, safety signs are posted, cleaning supplies will be provided and all equipment must be cleaned before and after use.

READ ALSO: Campbell River’s Strathcona Gardens plans to restart some services soon 

Campbell RiverFitness

Canada buying 140,000 blood tests to begin immunity testing of COVID-19

Campbell River Sportsplex slowly re-opens with limited access to weight room

