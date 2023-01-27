Paramedic-assisted calls for drug poisoning and overdoses in Campbell River since 2016. Graphic by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror, data from BCEHS

Paramedic-assisted calls for drug poisoning and overdoses in Campbell River since 2016. Graphic by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror, data from BCEHS

Campbell River sees over 500 paramedic-assisted drug poisoning or overdose calls in 2022

Highest year since start of public health emergency declared in 2016

In 2022, BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) received 525 calls for overdoses in Campbell River.

BCEHS monitors call volumes across the province and provided a snapshot of paramedic-attended overdose and toxic drug poisoning calls for the year. BCEHS has been monitoring this since the province declared a public health emergency on toxic drugs in 2016.

Campbell River’s call volume is up 29 per cent since 2021, when 404 overdose calls were recorded. Calls of this nature in Campbell River have been increasing since 2016, albeit with a small drop in 2019. Overall, BCEHS says the increase since 2016 has been 75 per cent across the province.

BCEHS’s website says that the data is subject to change, as there may be updates to types of calls.

In total, 33,654 overdose or drug poisoning events took place, which is an average of 92 calls per day, or 2,800 per month. There were two months in 2022 where the total number of overdoses or drug poisonings was over 3,000, and a new daily record was set on Jan. 19, 2022 with 203 calls in one day across the province.

Across the province, overdose calls were down five per cent in 2022, with Vancouver and Surrey both reporting 22 per cent fewer calls (7,827 and 2,864 respectively). Campbell River is 15th highest in the province, with only four fewer overdose calls than New Westminster and 12 more than Vernon.

Island Health was one of three health authorities that saw an increase in calls, with six per cent. The other two were Northern Health, which saw the highest increase at 17 per cent, and Interior Health, which saw a nine per cent increase.

RELATED: Campbell River sees highest overdose death rate since 2016

B.C. paramedics responded to a record 138 overdose calls in a single day

www.facebook.com

B.C. overdosesCampbell RiverLocal News

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
7-year-long Vancouver hotel tax to start in February to help pay for 2026 FIFA World Cup
Next story
Appointment of former Victoria mayor as housing adviser draws wide range of reactions

Just Posted

Paramedic-assisted calls for drug poisoning and overdoses in Campbell River since 2016. Graphic by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror, data from BCEHS
Campbell River sees over 500 paramedic-assisted drug poisoning or overdose calls in 2022

The Carihi High Tyees and the Timberline Wolves squared off in the opening game of the Carihi High Basketball tournament Jan. 26. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Carihi High, Timberline renew acquaintances as Carihi High basketball tournament starts

Roots, tree trunks and mud pile up against a parkade that collapsed in a mudslide at the 700 block of South Island Highway in Campbell River Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
State of local emergency extended at mudslide site

A weekly organics waste collection program will be starting this spring for households currently receiving municipal curbside collection. Black Press File Photo
Kitchen bins to be delivered to eligible households ahead of organic waste collection service