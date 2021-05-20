Campbell river secondary schools to move to quarter system for 2021-2022

Carihi and Timberline Secondary Schools will move to a quarter model scheduling system for the 2021-2022 school year, SD72 has announced.

The plan was developed and will be implemented collaboratively between the two secondary schools.

Under the quarter model, students will take two courses for approximately 10 weeks and there will be four quarters in the year: two quarters in semester one and two quarters in semester two. Blocks will be fixed, meaning that each day of the quarter, students will have the same morning course and afternoon course. Students will still receive eight courses each year in the timetable but will only take two courses at a time.

The quarter system coincides with the provincial literacy and numeracy assessments that happen in November, January, April and June and it also allows for a greater opportunity for students to take courses/programs at the other secondary school. Assessment and reporting timelines will still have report cards issued in November, February, April, and June.

The decision to move to a quarter system was made after each school established a timetable review committee to collect and review feedback from the experiences of students and staff over the last 14 months and explore new possibilities for scheduling courses, a SD72 press release says.

Over the past 14 months, teachers and students have experienced four schedules for teaching and learning in response to the pandemic: the traditional four 75-minute blocks every day for two semesters; remote learning at the start of the pandemic after spring break 2020; a hybrid model in June 2020 where students had a gradual return in limited capacity and working remotely from home; and the octet model of one course all day for 22/23 days for the 2020-2021 school year.

Through the octet model for the 2020-2021 school year, secondary schools have seen stronger classroom connections between students within the class, teacher-to-student and between the parent/guardian and teacher, more focused students, improved attendance, and increased student achievement results.

There will be a review on the quarter system at the end of next school year to assess the impact on student learning and wellbeing.

