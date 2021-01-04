Campbell River Search and Rescue saw a 28 per cent increase in calls in 2020. Photo from Campbell River Search and Rescue/Facebook

Campbell River Search and Rescue saw a 28 per cent increase in calls in 2020. Photo from Campbell River Search and Rescue/Facebook

Campbell River Search and Rescue sees 28 per cent increase in calls in 2020

Although call increases have been creeping up over the past decade, 2020 saw a spike

While 2020 was a unique year for many reasons, for Campbell River SAR (CRSAR), the uniqueness was tied directly to the amount of work they had to do.

CRSAR responded to 105 operational calls last year, a substantial 28 per cent increase from the year before.

“Each response to a call out represents a large, coordinated effort on the part of our members, and considering this large increase, we have noticed the impact,” says CRSAR manager Grant Cromer in his year-end report.

Cromer points out that Campbell River is not alone. In fact, SAR groups all over B.C. have experienced increases in 2020. While there is a trend of small increases in call volume every year, Cromer says, the trend has been edging up “at a pretty steady rate” for the past decade

Although the department doesn’t directly track the stats of what causes people to require SAR services, the provincial data of call volume and the increase in outdoor recreational equipment sales this past year leads them to the conclusion that COVID-19 was a big motivator of people choosing to go into the backcountry.

“COVID-19 was an obstacle in many people’s lives, in relation to our call volume, we can say that a small portion of our calls were probably related to COVID-19 ‘Cabin Fever,’” Cromer says in his report. “With the social distancing regulations in place for B.C. this past year, we believe that many people decided to venture to the backcountry to avoid the increased crowds on more accessible and populated trail systems, looking to try something new.

“Our members did respond to many calls for people who were overwhelmed and a little unprepared for some of the trips they were on,” he continues. “Individuals new to recreating in the backcountry, fuelled by excitement and overly ambitious pursuits in unfamiliar and more complex terrain than they are used to can easily find themselves in backcountry emergencies.”

But there was another complication brought about by the pandemic: fewer training opportunities.

“For most of 2020 our team has had to meet virtually, and with most provincial SAR courses were cancelled, we have had to generate all of our own virtual training opportunities,” Cromer says. “Although CRSAR members do maintain skills on operational calls, without the opportunity to fine tune and advance our skills in a group setting, skill development and progression are more limited. Looking ahead to 2021, there is hope that things will improve, and we can resume our normal training and meeting schedule.”

There have also been changes made to the team’s protocols when they are called out to help, with every step in the process changing to follow health orders.

“It’s very difficult to maintain a safe distance when performing first aid on a subject or riding in a helicopter, and as such, we have had to educate our members and make many adaptations to comply with health orders and safety of all involved,” Cromer says.

While the number of calls they responded to increased dramatically last year, Cromer says, the types of calls they were getting were pretty typical.

“The type of calls we responded to in 2020 included the typical lost/missing person calls, which sadly also included an increase of despondent person calls, and persons in mental health distress who have gone missing.

“There was a notable increase of what we would classify as high-risk backcountry calls, and several high alpine SAR calls,” he continues in his report. “These include people who had undertaken trips into high-risk environments such as mountain environments to climb, and backpack. These areas are unique to operate in as the terrain can be very difficult to travel in and the skill set to safely travel in these areas require specialized mountain rescue skills. We did have several calls in high alpine areas that put our alpine rescue team to the test.”

Not only do they respond to high-altitude areas, they also cover a huge geographic area by helicopter (roughly 35,000 square kilometres), and provide mutual aid to other SAR groups in the province.

“CRSAR members have travelled all over Vancouver Island as well as to locations on the mainland to assist other SAR groups when needed,” he said.

The team’s helicopter hoist rescue program had six calls for service in 2020, and in every instance, the ability to have a team deployed by hoist to the subjects, provide first aid and then fly to medical support was beneficial and in at least one case it was literally life-saving, Cromer says.

Last year saw an increase in the scale of some searches, which could involve multiple teams from all over B.C. to help find missing individuals.

“Several multi-day searches were conducted last year, involving multiple SAR teams from all over the province who came to Campbell River to search for a few individuals that went missing,” Cromer says. “These were large scale mutual aid searches, that normally would occur once or twice a year on the island, in 2020 we had three in our area.”

The canine team continued to be active on tasks and in training, and Pickle, the team’s dog, will be transitioning to retirement this year while the team’s canine handler is training a new puppy to become an eventual member within the group.

Intake for new members will be limited this year, Cromer says, as they take COVID protocols into consideration and working around social distancing by utilizing online platforms in place of their usual in person classroom format.

“Overall, it was a very busy year on many fronts and we expect that trend to continue,” Cromer says in his report. “We encourage everyone venturing into the backcountry to plan to be self-sufficient for 24 hours, including food, water, shelter, and a signalling device. Satellite beacons are worth their weight in gold in the event of an emergency as they provide us your exact location as well as the ability to communicate with you in situations where a cell phone is no use.

“With winter well upon us we encourage people to ensure they have the proper equipment, training in regards to snow safety and avalanche training [as well as] the knowledge, skills and fitness to undertake any backcountry adventure. Provide a loved one with your trip plan and stick to it.

Volunteers worked for 11,544 hours in 2020, with 6,499 hours of that on task.

“Over half of our time was spent on operational tasks away from their jobs and families. Considering the increase in call volume and the COVID-19 issues we faced, our members really stepped up to the demand in 2020.

Check out www.adventuresmart.ca for more backcountry travel tips and information.


miked@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverSearch and Rescue

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Langley church fined second time for ignoring B.C.’s COVID ban on gatherings
Next story
Vancouver restaurant faces backlash, accused of hosting 100-person party on New Year’s Eve

Just Posted

Campbell River Search and Rescue saw a 28 per cent increase in calls in 2020. Photo from Campbell River Search and Rescue/Facebook
Campbell River Search and Rescue sees 28 per cent increase in calls in 2020

Although call increases have been creeping up over the past decade, 2020 saw a spike

The power utility is advising anglers to be cautious in the Campbell River, below the John Hart generating station, from Jan. 1 to Feb. 15. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
BC Hydro warns of fluctuating river levels in Campbell River until Feb. 15

Reservoir levels approaching full with recent rains

Firefighters work to put out an apartment building fire at the corner of Dogwood Street and 9th Avenue in Campbell River, B.C. on April 8, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror
The Campbell River Mirror’s top non-COVID-19 stories of 2020

There was a lot happening in the community this past year that didn’t involve a global pandemic

Chris and Taylor Doughty welcomed their son into the world at 1:54 a.m. on New Year’s Day at the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. (Courtesy of Island Health)
Vancouver Island’s New Year’s baby born in Nanaimo two hours after midnight

Gerald Patrick Doughty weighs 9 pounds 12 ounces

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. on Oct. 31, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
‘We will no longer sit on the sidelines,’ says North Island mayors on fish farm phase out plan

Concerns and outrage over federal decision on Discovery Islands’ open-net pen farming continue

A healthcare worker takes a swab from a driver at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility, in Vancouver, on Monday, December 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 2,211 new COVID cases, 45 deaths over New Year’s Eve long weekend

More than half the new cases were in Fraser Health

A nurse administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
B.C. plans for COVID-19 ‘mass vaccination’ by March

At least two more vaccines expected to be approved

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Firefighters respond to a fire at the Paper Excellence mill on Stamp Avenue on Jan. 4. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Paper machine catches fire at Vancouver Island mill

No one was hurt in fire, says company’s general manager

Cold Tea Restaurant. (Google Maps)
Vancouver restaurant faces backlash, accused of hosting 100-person party on New Year’s Eve

COVID restrictions meant the restaurant could not host parties of any size

Great Big Sea’s Alan Doyle (center) sings “Ordinary Day” with a virtual choir of 200 physicians from all over Canada. The video draws attention to A Dollar A Day Foundation, which supports those suffering with mental health and addiction issues. (Screenshot/YouTube)
VIDEO: 200-physician choir sings to benefit mental health, addiction recovery

Led by Great Big Sea’s Alan Doyle, the video calls attention to mental health needs

B.C. Hydro rates are set to potentially increase by almost 3 per cent beginning in April, pending a decision from the B.C. Utilities Commission. (File)
What will cost more in 2021 in B.C.?

Hydro, Fortis rates go up, as does minimum wage

NDP leader John Horgan greets Coquitlam-Burke Mountain candidate Fin Donnelly in Coquitlam, B.C., Tuesday in the final days of his snap election campaign, October 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS
B.C. NDP nets $1.5 million in taxpayer subsidies to political parties

Conservatives, Rural B.C. party join B.C. Liberals, Greens in per-vote payments

Office towers are shown from Bay Street in Toronto’s financial district, on Wednesday, June 16, 2010. A new report by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives says the average amount paid to the country’s top chief executives in 2019 was down from 2018, but was still more than 200 times the average worker compensation.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrien Veczan
Ottawa urged to ban CEO bonuses if wage subsidy paid and add top COVID tax bracket

A strong stock market recovery should mean that half of executives will see the same or higher payouts, experts say

Most Read