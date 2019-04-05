Campbell River Search and Rescue is happy to be receiving part of the recent $18.6 million funding from the province, saying it will go a long way to helping them do what they do. Mirror File Photo

Campbell River Search and Rescue happy to see new provincial funding

‘It allows us to concentrate on what we are here to do: skillfully respond to the needs of others’

Late last month, the provincial government announced it would provide one time funding in the amount of $18.6 million to Ground Search and Rescue (GSAR) groups around the province to be used over the next three years, and Campbell River’s team is happy to welcome it.

Campbell River Search and Rescue’s (CRSAR) ability to train members, replace equipment and plan future sustainable funding models will greatly benefit from this funding, according to search manager Grant Cromer.

“Our region is a diverse landscape, the training and equipment costs associated with serving this area are not small, this funding contribution will go a long way to enhancing our resources in Campbell River and Area,” Cromer says.

At 24 per cent higher than the $5 million per year funding announced in 2016, the $18.6 million investment made history last week, as the highest single contribution to B.C.’s search and rescue organizations.

RELATED: Province announces $18.6 million for B.C. Search and Rescue

“We are really fortunate to receive this money,” Cromer says. “It allows us to concentrate on what we are here to do: skillfully respond to the needs of others. Without stable funding models like this our members energy and time is diverted to fundraising efforts to afford operational training and equipment, instead of sharpening skills.”

Campbell River Search and Rescue serves one of the largest response areas in B.C., represented by 40 members with 17 new members in training. CRSAR has seen an increase in call volume from the average of 30 to 40 calls in previous years, to 52 calls in 2018.

You can find out more about the team at crsar.ca

