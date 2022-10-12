The Strathcona Regional District’s Emergency Radio Communications Team will be assisting at this year’s Jamboree-On-The-Air. Photo courtesy SRD

The Strathcona Regional District’s Emergency Radio Communications Team will be assisting at this year’s Jamboree-On-The-Air. Photo courtesy SRD

Campbell River scouts get help from SRD emergency communications team for on air Jamboree

SRD crew helping with amateur radio techniques at Oct. 15 event

Campbell River scouts are going to tune in and connect with other scouts from all over the world with a little help from the Strathcona Regional District’s Emergency Radio Communications Team.

This weekend is the worldwide Jamboree-On-The-Air (JOTA), where scouts from all over the world connect with each other using amateur radio. On Saturday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. scouts will be partaking in exercises at the Campbell River Search and Rescue Hall and at the Willow Point Park trails.

“We are thrilled to have such tremendous support and membership from SRD’s Emergency Communications Team,” said Jed Jackson, Troop Contact Scouter for 1st Willow Point Troop. “The use of amateur radio techniques offers an extra educational dimension for Scouts. Many grasp the opportunity to discover the world of wireless radio techniques and electronics.”

There will be 14 Scouts from the Campbell River area anticipated to participate in this exercise. It’s the sheer excitement of having a live conversation with a fellow Scout at some other place in the world that attracts so many young people to this event.

The role of an Emergency Communications Team (ECT) member is to ensure that authorized messages are transmitted to its intended destination by the most expedient and secure manner and that received messages are forwarded to the intended recipient as quickly as possible.

The ECT serves as a “Plan B” option when primary communications systems are challenged or disabled. SRD’s team of Amateur Radio Operators, who volunteer their time and expertise in the aid of emergency planning, response, and recovery efforts are greatly appreciated. Other backup services include commercial radio frequencies, satellite devices, and marine radio.

Logger Scouts


