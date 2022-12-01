Students head back to school today, Dec. 1 after a snow day cancelled classes Nov. 30. Snow remains on the ground as seen in the field beside Carihi Secondary School on Dogwood St. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Students head back to school today, Dec. 1 after a snow day cancelled classes Nov. 30. Snow remains on the ground as seen in the field beside Carihi Secondary School on Dogwood St. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River schools open today

Buses are running

No snow day for Campbell River School District kids today (Dec. 1).

Schools are open and buses are running after a heavy snowfall yesterday closed schools. After a day of cleaning up, conditions still remain snowy but icy under clear skies. Many sidewalks have been plowed under by road clearing making passage difficult. Most main roads are cleared of snow but with some ice in places.

A Facebook post from SD72 says, “Be sure to bundle up, take extra time and use caution as you make your way to school. Parents, as we can’t know the condition of every side street and everyone’s individual circumstances, please report your child’s absence should you feel they need to stay home.”

Campbell RiverCampbell River School District 72

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. teachers strongly approve three-year contract with pay boost, added benefits
Next story
B.C. school district troubled by vaping students

Just Posted

Students head back to school today, Dec. 1 after a snow day cancelled classes Nov. 30. Snow remains on the ground as seen in the field beside Carihi Secondary School on Dogwood St. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River schools open today

The Campbell River Community Centre is often used when the community needs an extreme weather shelter. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Warming centre for people experiencing homelessness to be open overnight

The Campbell River School District SD72 office. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Schools closed Wednesday due to snow

Campbell River Community Centre. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Extreme weather shelter greenlit for Campbell River Tuesday night