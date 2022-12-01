Campbell River schools open today

No snow day for Campbell River School District kids today (Dec. 1).

Schools are open and buses are running after a heavy snowfall yesterday closed schools. After a day of cleaning up, conditions still remain snowy but icy under clear skies. Many sidewalks have been plowed under by road clearing making passage difficult. Most main roads are cleared of snow but with some ice in places.

A Facebook post from SD72 says, “Be sure to bundle up, take extra time and use caution as you make your way to school. Parents, as we can’t know the condition of every side street and everyone’s individual circumstances, please report your child’s absence should you feel they need to stay home.”

Campbell RiverCampbell River School District 72