Campbell River school experiences potential COVID-19 exposure

Island Health lists Nov. 29 to Dec. 2 as possible exposure dates at École Phoenix Middle School

Ecole Phoenix Middle School was listed by Island Health as having experienced potential COVID-19 exposures. Campbell River Mirror files

Staff and students at École Phoenix Middle School might have been exposed to COVID-19 between Nov. 29 and Dec. 2.

Island Health listed the school on its potential exposures web page.

According to the health authority, Public Health will work directly with school staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed, and to carry out case and contact management.

Those identified as cases will be instructed to self-isolate directly by Public Health teams. Close contacts may be asked to self-isolate or closely self-monitor for symptoms for a specified period.

Staff and students who are not notified by Public Health by phone or by letter may continue to attend school as long as they are not experiencing any symptoms.

Island Health recommends parents monitor themselves and their children for symptoms of COVID-19. It suggests people use the daily health check form found at http://www.bccdc.ca/schools, or the self-assessment tool available at bc.thrive.health.

An interactive BC Centre for Disease Control map shows the Greater Campbell River area had 31 new cases between Dec. 7 and Dec. 13, which is an average of nine per 100,000 residents. For comparison, Comox Valley had 164 cases, for an average of 31 per 100,000 residents over the same time period.

Seventeen per cent of children aged between five and 11 have had their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination in the Greater Campbell River area, while 82 per cent of kids aged 12 to 17 have had first doses. Seventy seven per cent of children in the latter age group have also had their second dose.



