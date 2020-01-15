Campbell River schools closed Thursday

All SD72 schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 16.

The school district posted an announcement on its website Wednesday night at 10:39 p.m. that said, “​We have been closely monitoring the weather conditions all afternoon/evening and have decided to make the unusual decision to announce tonight that all schools in the Campbell River School District (SD72) and district programs will be CLOSED Thurs. Jan. 16, 2020. Evening events and facility rentals for Jan. 16, 2020 are also cancelled. Groups that had reserved the use of an SD72 facility should contact the school board office receptionist to reschedule or receive a refund.”

The announcement came after schools were open during a day of snowfall in the Campbell River area Wednesday. But snow continued to fall into the evening when the school district made the announcement about closing the schools on Thursday.

