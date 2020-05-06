Campbell River School District Superintendent Jeremy Morrow said there’s nothing normal about how schools have mobilized to continue offering learning opportunities for students during the pandemic. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River school superintendent says current learning opportunities not the new normal

‘It’s not homeschool and it’s not online’: superintendent

As families across the province sink into new routines, some have taken to calling it the new normal.

But Campbell River School District’s superintendent wants to get one thing straight. There is nothing normal about the way students are currently learning.

“It is not home school and it’s not online,” said Jeremy Morrow, Campbell River School District superintendent. “There really isn’t anything normal about this incredible complexity of providing ongoing educational opportunities for students.”

It’s been more than seven weeks since the B.C. government announced a suspension of in-class instruction at schools. Across the province, districts have been pivoting to provide learning opportunities for students. How those learning opportunities look depend on where you live in the province and beyond that, who your teacher is.

On the ministry’s end, there’s resources available. But the power to customize learning opportunities is really in each family and teacher’s hands.

Considerations from the availability of Internet and devices to access it, to whether or not parents are continuing to work through the pandemic – either from home, or not – add to the complexity of taking learning outside the classroom.

Some students in B.C. are taking part in video conferences with their students and classmates while others are learning with flash drives or hard-copy activity packages.

Most districts in the province had a two-week spring break and some time to formulate a plan.

Campbell River had just a one-week break from March 16 to 22. The in-class teaching announcement came on March 17, leaving the Campbell River School District just four business days to come up with a plan.

Early on, it was about establishing contact between teachers and students. Then came the learning opportunities.

RELATED: NIC marine training goes digital

Morrow said that their goal is to get better every week.

“Our teachers have worked flexibly with our parents in determining a level of course materials,” he said. “We’ve had a goal of getting better every week and I believe we’re on that trajectory.”

Morrow said learning opportunities being presented to families are dependent on different factors like the student’s access to technology, what grade they’re studying.

“So there’s not one model that fits all students, which makes sense,” he said, “and we knew going into this continuity of learning, or learning opportunities that we needed to take into consideration the various needs of not only our unique learners, but the unique capacities in each home to support those learning opportunities.”

RELATED: Four classrooms added to Campbell River elementary, middle schools

Morrow said there’s been a balancing act of providing those learning opportunities without overwhelming families.

“We recognize that each of these little learners in their homes is facing the pandemic and they all have unique things that are happening,” he said. “We are aware that we have parents who have lost work; we have parents who are working at home. We have a wide range of needs that each home and each student has.”

Morrow is hopeful the district will continue to improve as questions remain about when in-class instruction may begin again and how it will look.

“It’s an imperfect system,” he said. “We are still working to improve how this works for families, but again really grateful for the work that’s been taken on class by class, student by student in trying to meet the needs of a wide range of learners in a very unusual and uncertain time.”

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Campbell River School District 72Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Virtual sittings have MPs doing things not allowed in House of Commons
Next story
Home prices won’t recover from COVID for at least 2 years, CMHC says

Just Posted

Campbell River school superintendent says current learning opportunities not the new normal

‘It’s not homeschool and it’s not online’: superintendent

Vancouver Island wilderness tourism operator optimistic despite business dip

Christine Clarke, a Strathcona tourism operator, believes that people will want to ‘connect’ and come back to nature to ‘heal’ post COVID-19

Isolated B.C. First Nation seeks further seclusion in response to COVID-19

Accessible only by air or water, no one can get in or out of Kyuquot without First Nation’s permission

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Netherlands on May 5, 1945

By Pieter Koeleman This year we commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the… Continue reading

Dutch Heritage Day recognizes close bond between Canada and the Netherlands

On Jan. 28, 2019, Chatham MP Dave van Kesteren gave a speech… Continue reading

B.C. Premier John Horgan set to announce slow reopening of economy in pandemic

Many measures are expected to stay in place to stop COVID-19 spread

Help the Campbell River Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Keep ‘pandemic bubbles’ small, top doctor urges as B.C. prepares to loosen rules

Many measures will remain in place for months, officials say

Home prices won’t recover from COVID for at least 2 years, CMHC says

Preliminary figures indicate that about one in 10 Canadian home owners have deferred mortgage payments

Island Health needs photos to memorialize nurses in action

Canada marks Nursing Week May 11 to 17 to coincide with the birthday of Florence Nightingale

Dr. Bonnie Henry’s book on germs re-released with coronavirus introduction

Provincial Health Officer wrote Soap and Water and Common Sense in 2009

B.C. hasn’t yet found any contact-tracing apps worth considering: doctor

Dr. Bonnie Henry says province is looking

Virtual sittings have MPs doing things not allowed in House of Commons

Commons Speaker Anthony Rota has expressed concern about MPs using the virtual setting to break the rules

Most Read