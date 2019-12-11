The Campbell River School District is hosting the fall 2020 Vancouver Island School Trustees’ Association (VISTA) conference.

Campbell River School District to host fall 2020 VISTA conference

Will begin planning in new year: board chairperson

The Vancouver Island School Trustees’ Association (VISTA)’s semi-annual meeting is coming to Campbell River.

School District 72 received the go-ahead to host the fall 2020 session.

The meetings bring together the 12 Vancouver Island members of the British Columbia School Trustees Association.

Nanaimo is set to host the spring 2020 conference.

It’s an opportunity for boards to shine a light on initiatives they are proud of and share their thoughts on issues important within their district.

The Campbell River School Board voted to put its name forward during a November meeting.

“Considering the fact that we’ve just finished our strategic plan and a year from now we’ll be well into it, and when I consider all the wonderful things we do in terms of our locally developed courses, for example, I think that our district has a lot to share,” Board Chair Richard Franklin said when he brought the motion forward.

The host for the spring 2021 is still up in the air, but when she was reporting on the announcement, trustee Joyce McMann said that School District 85 (Vancouver Island North) has expressed interest in hosting.

The final school board meeting of 2019 was on Dec. 10. Franklin said the district would start its preparations for the conference in January.

Said Franklin, “In the new year, we’ll get right on.”

