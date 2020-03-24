Campbell River School District teachers to connect with students and their families this week

‘Our goal is to support you through these difficult times, not to add any further stress or anxiety,’ says superintendent

Campbell River School District Superintendent Jeremy Morrow said teachers will be in touch with students and their families this week about how learning can continue at home in the face of K-12 in-class instruction suspended indefinitely. File photo

Campbell River teachers will be in touch with families this week about how learning can continue at home while in-class instruction is suspended.

In a March 24 letter to parents, Campbell River School District Superintendent Jeremy Morrow said families could expect to hear from their child’s teacher “sometime this week” by either phone or email, depending on the grade.

“Teachers will be working with families and students to help them determine how best to support the learning for the students in their care,” said Morrow.

The Campbell River School District had a one-week spring break that ended on March 23.

The school district said that over spring break all schools and worksites were “thoroughly cleaned” and extra health and safety measures, as directed by the provincial health officer’s guidelines were put in place.

Morrow said that while staff are “saddened to have such an abrupt pause to our school year,” they’ve been working to plan on how they can support students “with some continuity of learning through this difficult time.”

The school district is also looking at how it can support vulnerable students and the families of essential front-line workers.

Teachers have been asked to connect with students and their families this week to “provide reassurance” and to “identify relevant and meaningful activities and learning that can be done at home.”

“We want to be very thoughtful not to burden families with unrealistic expectations,” said Morrow. “Our goal is to support you through these difficult times, not to add any further stress or anxiety.”

Morrow said that the district has been told by the Ministry of Education that “there will be no negative impact on a student’s ability to graduate.” The Ministry of Education is also working with the Ministry of Advanced Education to ensure there’s no impact to college and university applications.

In an FAQ update on its website, SD72 said that students with a “positive academic standing” will move up to the next grade.

The school district will be opening schools for limited and controlled access so students can pick up their belongings. No schedule has been set for this, but Morrow said principals would be in contact soon with more information.

