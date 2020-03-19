Campbell River Board of Education Chairperson Richard Franklin says the board has full confidence that students will be supported to the best of the district’s ability during the K-12 provincial school closure. File photo by Mike Chouinard – Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River School District still working out plan for continued learning

‘We have full confidence that our students will be supported to the best of our collective abilities’ – School Board Chairperson

The Campbell River School District is looking at ways to support families and their school-aged kids in learning outside the classroom setting, SD72 Board of Education Chairperson Richard Franklin said.

In a letter to parents on behalf of the school board, Franklin said the board would be working closely with the school district’s senior management team, school principals and vice-principals, the Campbell River District Teacher’s Association and CUPE Local 723 to continue to support “you and your child(ren) through these challenging times.”

RELATED: SD72 superintendent asks for ‘patience and understanding’ following indefinite K-12 school closure announcement

District Superintendent Jeremy Morrow and the rest of the educational leadership team is “actively working to consider ways that the district may support students and families, as well as support some aspects of continued learning.”

Campbell River School District students had been scheduled to return to school March 23.

“School District 72 is fortunate to have dedicated staff and educational partners that come together for the best interests of students every day of every school year,” said Franklin. “We have full confidence that our students will be supported to the best of our collective abilities through this difficult time.”

RELATED: B.C. Teachers’ Federation asking teachers to return to schools after spring break

The school board has rescheduled its upcoming March 24 public board meeting to March 31 so it can look into how technology can be used to continue having the meetings, but without the public in attendance.

Franklin said they will ensure there’s a way for the public to ask questions of the board on relevant board agenda items.

“The school district will provide more information on these changes to public board meetings, supports for students and families and information on COVID-19 as it pertains to our public schools as it is available,” he said. “We thank you for your continued patience and understanding in these extraordinary circumstances.”

Information about COVID-19 is constantly changing. The Campbell River Mirror recommends visiting our website ( https://www.campbellrivermirror.com/tag/coronavirus/ ) for the most up-to-date information. Other reliable resources are Provincial ( http://covid-19.bccdc.ca/ ), Federal ( https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/coronavirus-disease-covid-19.html )and Local ( http://campbellriver.ca/ )governments, and local health authorities ( https://www.islandhealth.ca/health-alerts ). Due to the rapidly changing nature of the information, be sure to always check the date and time of your news, and ensure information you’re sharing is up-to-date and accurate to prevent the spread of misinformation.

