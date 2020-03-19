Campbell River School District still working out plan for continued learning

The Campbell River School District is looking at ways to support families and their school-aged kids in learning outside the classroom setting, SD72 Board of Education Chairperson Richard Franklin said.
In a letter to parents on behalf of the school board, Franklin said the board would be working closely with the school district’s senior management team, school principals and vice-principals, the Campbell River District Teacher’s Association and CUPE Local 723 to continue to support “you and your child(ren) through these challenging times.”
District Superintendent Jeremy Morrow and the rest of the educational leadership team is “actively working to consider ways that the district may support students and families, as well as support some aspects of continued learning.”
Campbell River School District students had been scheduled to return to school March 23.
“School District 72 is fortunate to have dedicated staff and educational partners that come together for the best interests of students every day of every school year,” said Franklin. “We have full confidence that our students will be supported to the best of our collective abilities through this difficult time.”
The school board has rescheduled its upcoming March 24 public board meeting to March 31 so it can look into how technology can be used to continue having the meetings, but without the public in attendance.
Franklin said they will ensure there’s a way for the public to ask questions of the board on relevant board agenda items.
“The school district will provide more information on these changes to public board meetings, supports for students and families and information on COVID-19 as it pertains to our public schools as it is available,” he said. “We thank you for your continued patience and understanding in these extraordinary circumstances.”
