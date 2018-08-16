School District No. 72 has started the process to replace Tom Longridge as superintendent after he announced this summer he is stepping down as of Aug. 31. File photo, Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River school district starts process to hire new superintendent

Board hopes to announce new person by middle of October

The Board of Education has begun the process of finding a new superintendent following the news of Superintendent Thomas Longridge’s resignation this summer.

Longridge is resigning from the district effective Aug. 31.

RELATED STORY:Campbell River school superintendent leaving position

The board has established a search committee and selected educational leadership consultant Leroy Sloan to guide the board through the selection process for a new superintendent. Sloan is a former nine-year superintendent of School District No. 23 (Kelowna) and a former Alberta deputy minister of education.

As Longridge’s resignation is effective August 31, it has been imperative that the board find an interim superintendent to lead the district through school start-up.

“The board has been working hard, on behalf of all staff and students, to ensure a smooth start-up and transition to a new superintendent,” said board chair Susan Wilson in a news release.

The board has decided to hire an experienced superintendent, from outside the school district, to temporarily fill the interim superintendent’s position. At present, a suitable candidate has been identified and contacted and will be announced once a mutually agreeable contract has been signed.

“It is important to stress that the board’s decision to seek an interim superintendent from outside the district is not a reflection of the capabilities of any of School District No. 72’s current educational leaders,” said Wilson. “Often, internal appointments create a domino effect as individuals are moved into temporarily roles to backfill positions. It was felt that the district would benefit from continuity within our senior management team and their expertise within their existing areas of responsibility.”

Beyond selecting an interim superintendent, the board has also worked with the consultant to create the recruitment advertisement, and has posted the position throughout B.C. and across Canada. The closing date for applications has been set for the last week of September.

The consultant will next meet with district stakeholders to hear their opinions regarding the qualities they would like to see in a new superintendent. These opinions will be seriously considered when the board interviews shortlisted candidates.

It is the board’s hope that, barring any unforeseen delays, the new superintendent will be appointed on or around Oct. 15.

Previous story
B.C. RCMP say Kinder Morgan protest camp to be dismantled today

Just Posted

Authorities call for calm as fires burn near Zeballos

Authorities are asking residents not to panic as several wildfires burn near… Continue reading

B.C. declares state of emergency as more than 560 wildfires rage

This is only the fourth state of emergency ever issued during a fire season

Strathcona Regional District looks at Gold River transport links

Study would be part of broader one looking at transport connections in remote areas

Resident’s water rate case against City, SRD sneaks in under deadline

Case should continue in Supreme Court this fall

Community garden at Campbell River’s new hospital study needs volunteers

Project will provide input into the design of the garden at the facility

VIDEO: Sheer guts and determination make up the Heavy Games of the Campbell River Highland Gathering

A big component of any Highland Games event like the Campbell River… Continue reading

Italy says death toll will mount in Genoa bridge collapse

Authorities worried about the stability of remaining large sections of a partially collapsed bridge evacuated about 630 people from nearby apartments.

Former CIA Director: Trump worked with Russians and now he’s desperate

In an opinion piece in The New York Times, John Brennan cites press reports and Trump’s own goading of Russia during the campaign to find Democrat Hillary Clinton’s missing emails.

Church sex scandal: Abuse victims want a full reckoning

Since the crisis exploded in Boston in 2002, dioceses around the country have dealt with similar revelations of widespread sexual abuse.

Baloney Meter: is flow of asylum seekers at Canada-U.S. border a ‘crisis’?

“I think any time you have a government that allows 30,000 people over the course of a short period of time to come into Canada illegally, the impact that that has, that is a crisis,” said Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer.

B.C. RCMP say Kinder Morgan protest camp to be dismantled today

RCMP say they will enforce a court injunction today and remove Trans Mountain pipeline protesters who have been camped outside a Kinder Morgan terminal in Burnaby.

Altidore nets 3 as Toronto drubs Whitecaps 5-2

Vancouver falls 7-4 on aggregate in Canadian Championship final

Ottawa intervenes to get B.C. ball player, 13, to Little League World Series

Before immigration issue was resolved, Dio Gama was out practicing the game he loves Wednesday

Pet goldfish invades small B.C. lake

Pinecrest Lake is located between Whistler and Squamish

Most Read