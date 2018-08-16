Campbell River school district starts process to hire new superintendent

School District No. 72 has started the process to replace Tom Longridge as superintendent after he announced this summer he is stepping down as of Aug. 31. File photo, Campbell River Mirror

The Board of Education has begun the process of finding a new superintendent following the news of Superintendent Thomas Longridge’s resignation this summer.

Longridge is resigning from the district effective Aug. 31.

The board has established a search committee and selected educational leadership consultant Leroy Sloan to guide the board through the selection process for a new superintendent. Sloan is a former nine-year superintendent of School District No. 23 (Kelowna) and a former Alberta deputy minister of education.

As Longridge’s resignation is effective August 31, it has been imperative that the board find an interim superintendent to lead the district through school start-up.

“The board has been working hard, on behalf of all staff and students, to ensure a smooth start-up and transition to a new superintendent,” said board chair Susan Wilson in a news release.

The board has decided to hire an experienced superintendent, from outside the school district, to temporarily fill the interim superintendent’s position. At present, a suitable candidate has been identified and contacted and will be announced once a mutually agreeable contract has been signed.

“It is important to stress that the board’s decision to seek an interim superintendent from outside the district is not a reflection of the capabilities of any of School District No. 72’s current educational leaders,” said Wilson. “Often, internal appointments create a domino effect as individuals are moved into temporarily roles to backfill positions. It was felt that the district would benefit from continuity within our senior management team and their expertise within their existing areas of responsibility.”

Beyond selecting an interim superintendent, the board has also worked with the consultant to create the recruitment advertisement, and has posted the position throughout B.C. and across Canada. The closing date for applications has been set for the last week of September.

The consultant will next meet with district stakeholders to hear their opinions regarding the qualities they would like to see in a new superintendent. These opinions will be seriously considered when the board interviews shortlisted candidates.

It is the board’s hope that, barring any unforeseen delays, the new superintendent will be appointed on or around Oct. 15.