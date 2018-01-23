Campbell River School District representatives for BCPSEA and BCSTA re-elected

The Campbell River School District Board of Education nominated their returning representatives for BCPSEA and BCTSA at their board meeting last week. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

School District 72 board member representatives for two provincial associations were elected at last week’s board meeting.

Trustee Richard Franklin was once again nominated and acclaimed as the SD 72 representative to the BC Public School Employer’s Association.

Trustee John Kerr will also once again be representing the SD72 on the BC School Trustee’s Association Provincial Council.

Both councillors were the single nominees for the positions and no vote was needed.

“I would just publicly thank both trustees for the work they have done this year,” said Trustee Daryl Hagen. “There is a lot involved in being our representative on the provincial bodies and our hopes go with you in a lot of these cases where we are looking for parody, we are looking for equality and representation of the needs of this group of people and our community. I would really like to thank you, it is an important job and you carry a lot on your shoulders so thank you for doing that for us.”

The BC Public School Employer’s Association looks after the staff working in public education through human resource practices, services and partnerships. The association is the accredited bargaining agent for the school boards in B.C. Each board of education is represented by a trustee and that representative carries the vote of the board at the association’s annual general meeting.