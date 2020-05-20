Elementary students are set to return to schools in B.C. starting on June 1 for two days of in-class instruction per week, if they choose to return. Ripple Rock Elementary School is seen in this file photo from April 29, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River School District prepares for partial, volunteer return to schools

Kindergarten to Grade 5 students can return for two days a week in June

Spaced desks, staggered drop-off times and hand-cleaning before entering the building are some of the protocols that will be in place when the Campbell River School District moves to optional in-class instruction for students on June 1.

In a May 15 letter to parents and guardians, district superintendent Jeremy Morrow said they were preparing for the shift, which is a move to Stage 3 from Stage 4 of the Ministry of Education’s restart plan.

“The return to in-class instruction is completely voluntary for parents and we understand that it is a difficult decision for many to make,” he said.

So what will change with the shift?

The district is in the midst of preparing its return-to-class plan, which will have to be approved by the ministry. The school district already has health and safety protocols and direction from the ministry and public health, which it says schools will be following closely. The plan will be posted on the school district’s website once it is complete.

RELATED: COVID-19: B.C. schools to being part-time class instruction June 1

As outlined in the ministry’s plan, not all students will be returning to class full-time.

Students in Grade 6 through 12 will continue with their remote and online learning. But there could be access to more school-based supports like tutorials, or the ability to work on projects at school, but only if deemed necessary by parents and teachers. There won’t be more than 20 per cent of middle or high school-aged students in the building at any time.

Students in kindergarten through Grade 5 will only be attending school for two days a week and there won’t be more than half a class at a time. The number of students is being reduced to “make sure that schools are safe for students and staff,” writes Morrow.

RELATED: Campbell River school superintendent says current learning opportunities not the new normal

Children of essential service workers in kindergarten through Grade 5 that have been accessing childcare through the school district will still have the option to attend school full-time. Students that have been identified as vulnerable will also continue to have in-school supports five days a week.

Remote learning opportunities for students in kindergarten through Grade 5 will be paused the week of May 25 as all school staff return to their schools. Morrow said it’s to allow them time to settle back into their classrooms and schools and to become familiar with the new health and safety protocols.

The remote learning opportunities for these grades may take a different shape as teachers also balance in-class learning.

Parents and guardians of elementary school-aged kids should have received an online survey last week asking if they would be sending their kids back to school in June. The deadline for the survey was extended to midnight on May 19.

RELATED: Pre-existing woes might deepen after COVID-19 for remote Vancouver Island schools

The survey is also to help with preliminary planning, said Morrow. He’s asking that if parents’ plans change as more details about the return to school plan are shared, to contact their child’s principal.

“We know that you might have some apprehension in sending your child(ren) back to school,” he said. “This is voluntary; no matter which option you choose your child will continue to receive support through this next phase.”

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Campbell RiverCampbell River School District 72

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Police give B.C. bear bandit the boot
Next story
B.C. painted turtle the victim of ‘cowardly attack’

Just Posted

Campbell River School District prepares for partial, volunteer return to schools

Kindergarten to Grade 5 students can return for two days a week in June

North Island College announces blended approach to learning in the fall

School will use combination of digital and in-person strategies to offer courses

Quadra-to-Cortes ferry crew rescues occupants of swamped sailboat

Three people pulled out of the water

Building trash dumped on patio home driveway

Perpetrator then fled the scene

Campbell River sees 50 per cent reduction in April housing sales

‘Activity should pick up as the economy gradually re-opens,’ says BCREA chief economist

Non-medical masks now recommended when distancing not possible: Canada’s top doctor

Hand-washing, staying home when sick are still key, officials say

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

B.C. geothermal energy potential heats up after federal study

Volcanic belts in Cariboo, Stikine, Clearwater regions

‘We salute you’: Family mourns Capt. Jennifer Casey after fatal Snowbirds crash

Snowbirds public affairs officer was killed in a crash in Kamloops

B.C. painted turtle the victim of ‘cowardly attack’

The turtle suffered broken legs and was turned in to an Okanagan wildlife group Tuesday

‘Go home’: Alberta-registered vehicles vandalized in B.C. border town amid COVID-19

Many have taken to Facebook to complain that their vehicles have been targetted during COVID

‘It’s amazing’: Fred Fox blown away as Terry Fox shoes, T-shirt sells out in minutes

Registration for virtual Terry Fox run opens today

Trudeau unveils forgivable loans for landlords in small business rent relief program

Program will see government cover 50% of rent

Most Read