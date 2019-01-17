Assistant superintendent Nevenka Fair. File photo, Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River school district holds info sessions for kindergarten programs

First Nations, French languages both available for early immersion programs now

Kindergarten registration is coming up for the next school year.

That might mean more than signing children up at the nearest school. It can mean options.

Registration runs from Jan. 28 through Feb. 1, but School District 72 is offering some information sessions for its kindergarten immersion programs

“We need to know our numbers so that the staffing process can begin,” assistant superintendent Nevenka Fair told the board at the Jan. 15 meeting.

Most notably, the school district is offering a new pilot program in Liq’wala/Kwak’wala kindergarten immersion at Ripple Rock Elementary. The information session for parents takes place on Jan. 21 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Ripple Rock, which is located at 2001 Cheviot Rd.

RELATED STORY: Campbell River school to get Indigenous immersion program

As the district website states, the sessions will outline how the program was created, what children will learn in the program, how it differs from regular kindergarten programming and how parents can support their children through the program.

The program is open both to Indigenous and non-Indigenous students.

On Jan. 22, there will be an information session at the school district office for its French immersion program. The office is at 425 Pinecrest Rd. The sessions will also run from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

As well, the district reminds parent the deadline to apply for cross-catchment area transfers is approaching. Applications should be submitted to the school district office or emailed to student.registration@sd72.bc.ca before 4 p.m. on Feb. 8. The process allows parents to move their children to a school outside of the catchment area in which they live, though the district has too look at different criteria to see if a student can move.

“When they’re looked at, we also look at available space and resources at the school,” Fair said.

Trustee Daryl Hagen asked Fair whether the French immersion program enrolment was capped. Parents can chose from one of a couple of district schools that offer the program. Fair replied that while enrolment is not currently capped, the district does weigh factors such as space and resources available.

